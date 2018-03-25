comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 25, 2018

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 25, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "The robots of Universal's 'Pacific Rim Uprising' had a terrific $122.5 million international debut (with a massive $65 million earned in China) while taking over the top spot in North America with a $28 million opening weekend and a global total through Sunday of $150.5 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 25, are below.

1. Pacific Rim Uprising - Universal - $150.5M

2. Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $44.5M

3. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $30.5M

4. Black Panther - Disney - $29.6M

5. I Can Only Imagine - Multiple - $14.0M

6. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount Pictures - $12.7M

7. Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $10.3M

8. Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $8.4M

9. Love, Simon - 20th Century Fox - $7.8M

10. Boss Baby, The - Universal - $7.8M

11. Midnight Sun - Multiple - $6.2M

12. Operation Red Sea - Multiple - $6.2M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 25, are below.

1. Pacific Rim Uprising - Universal - $28.0M

2. Black Panther - Disney - $16.7M

3. I Can Only Imagine - Roadside Attractions - $13.8M

4. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount - $10.6M

5. Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $10.4M

6. Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $8.0M

7. Love, Simon - 20th Century Fox - $7.8M

8. Paul, Apostle Of Christ - Sony - $5.0M

9. Game Night - Warner Bros. - $4.2M

10. Midnight Sun - Open Road - $4.1M

11. Unsane - Bleecker Street - $3.9M

12. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $2.5M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr.* Domestic Pacific Rim Uprising 150,505,000 122,500,000 28,005,000 150,505,000 122,500,000 28,005,000 UNI 63 UNI Tomb Raider 44,530,000 34,100,000 10,430,000 211,748,108 170,000,000 41,748,108 WB 67 WB Peter Rabbit 30,500,000 28,000,000 2,500,000 183,066,715 76,300,000 106,766,715 SNY 40 SNY Black Panther 29,558,000 12,900,000 16,658,000 1,237,316,236 606,400,000 630,916,236 DIS 58 DIS I Can Only Imagine 13,987,495 150,000 13,837,495 38,756,986 440,000 38,316,986 MUL 4 RdAtt Sherlock Gnomes 12,700,000 2,100,000 10,600,000 15,200,000 4,600,000 10,600,000 PAR 20 PAR Wrinkle In Time, A 10,344,000 2,300,000 8,044,000 87,986,607 14,100,000 73,886,607 DIS 14 DIS Red Sparrow 8,440,000 6,200,000 2,240,000 120,236,000 76,200,000 44,036,000 FOX 64 FOX Love, Simon 7,800,000 - 7,800,000 23,695,601 - 23,695,601 - 1 FOX Boss Baby, The 7,800,000 7,800,000 - 507,603,033 332,600,000 175,003,033 UNI 1 FOX Midnight Sun 6,211,000 2,090,000 4,121,000 6,246,000 2,125,000 4,121,000 MUL 9 OPRD Operation Red Sea 6,165,000 6,165,000 - 568,475,466 567,010,000 1,465,466 MUL 6 WGUI Game Night 6,060,000 1,900,000 4,160,000 94,813,535 34,000,000 60,813,535 WB 52 WB Shape Of Water, The 5,450,000 5,200,000 250,000 185,278,155 122,000,000 63,278,155 FOX 48 FSL Be With You 5,060,000 5,060,000 - 12,555,000 12,555,000 - LOTTE 1 DRMWST Paul, Apostle Of Christ 5,000,000 - 5,000,000 5,000,000 - 5,000,000 - 1 SNY Unsane 4,663,093 805,000 3,858,093 4,663,093 805,000 3,858,093 FOX 6 BST Coco 4,616,000 4,500,000 116,000 769,258,528 559,900,000 209,358,528 DIS 25 DIS Amazing China 4,100,000 4,100,000 - 62,900,000 62,900,000 - MULTICN 1 - Greatest Showman, The 3,680,000 3,000,000 680,000 407,428,688 236,500,000 170,928,688 FOX 20 FOX

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

