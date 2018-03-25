|
25.03.2018 21:44:00
comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 25, 2018
LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 25, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "The robots of Universal's 'Pacific Rim Uprising' had a terrific $122.5 million international debut (with a massive $65 million earned in China) while taking over the top spot in North America with a $28 million opening weekend and a global total through Sunday of $150.5 million."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 25, are below.
1. Pacific Rim Uprising - Universal - $150.5M
2. Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $44.5M
3. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $30.5M
4. Black Panther - Disney - $29.6M
5. I Can Only Imagine - Multiple - $14.0M
6. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount Pictures - $12.7M
7. Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $10.3M
8. Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $8.4M
9. Love, Simon - 20th Century Fox - $7.8M
10. Boss Baby, The - Universal - $7.8M
11. Midnight Sun - Multiple - $6.2M
12. Operation Red Sea - Multiple - $6.2M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 25, are below.
1. Pacific Rim Uprising - Universal - $28.0M
2. Black Panther - Disney - $16.7M
3. I Can Only Imagine - Roadside Attractions - $13.8M
4. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount - $10.6M
5. Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $10.4M
6. Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $8.0M
7. Love, Simon - 20th Century Fox - $7.8M
8. Paul, Apostle Of Christ - Sony - $5.0M
9. Game Night - Warner Bros. - $4.2M
10. Midnight Sun - Open Road - $4.1M
11. Unsane - Bleecker Street - $3.9M
12. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $2.5M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of
Domestic
Pacific Rim Uprising
150,505,000
122,500,000
28,005,000
150,505,000
122,500,000
28,005,000
UNI
63
UNI
Tomb Raider
44,530,000
34,100,000
10,430,000
211,748,108
170,000,000
41,748,108
WB
67
WB
Peter Rabbit
30,500,000
28,000,000
2,500,000
183,066,715
76,300,000
106,766,715
SNY
40
SNY
Black Panther
29,558,000
12,900,000
16,658,000
1,237,316,236
606,400,000
630,916,236
DIS
58
DIS
I Can Only Imagine
13,987,495
150,000
13,837,495
38,756,986
440,000
38,316,986
MUL
4
RdAtt
Sherlock Gnomes
12,700,000
2,100,000
10,600,000
15,200,000
4,600,000
10,600,000
PAR
20
PAR
Wrinkle In Time, A
10,344,000
2,300,000
8,044,000
87,986,607
14,100,000
73,886,607
DIS
14
DIS
Red Sparrow
8,440,000
6,200,000
2,240,000
120,236,000
76,200,000
44,036,000
FOX
64
FOX
Love, Simon
7,800,000
-
7,800,000
23,695,601
-
23,695,601
-
1
FOX
Boss Baby, The
7,800,000
7,800,000
-
507,603,033
332,600,000
175,003,033
UNI
1
FOX
Midnight Sun
6,211,000
2,090,000
4,121,000
6,246,000
2,125,000
4,121,000
MUL
9
OPRD
Operation Red Sea
6,165,000
6,165,000
-
568,475,466
567,010,000
1,465,466
MUL
6
WGUI
Game Night
6,060,000
1,900,000
4,160,000
94,813,535
34,000,000
60,813,535
WB
52
WB
Shape Of Water, The
5,450,000
5,200,000
250,000
185,278,155
122,000,000
63,278,155
FOX
48
FSL
Be With You
5,060,000
5,060,000
-
12,555,000
12,555,000
-
LOTTE
1
DRMWST
Paul, Apostle Of Christ
5,000,000
-
5,000,000
5,000,000
-
5,000,000
-
1
SNY
Unsane
4,663,093
805,000
3,858,093
4,663,093
805,000
3,858,093
FOX
6
BST
Coco
4,616,000
4,500,000
116,000
769,258,528
559,900,000
209,358,528
DIS
25
DIS
Amazing China
4,100,000
4,100,000
-
62,900,000
62,900,000
-
MULTICN
1
-
Greatest Showman, The
3,680,000
3,000,000
680,000
407,428,688
236,500,000
170,928,688
FOX
20
FOX
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC: SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-march-25-2018-300619111.html
SOURCE comScore
Nachrichten zu ComScore IncShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ComScore IncShsmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}