18.03.2018 20:27:00
comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 18, 2018
LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 18, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Tomb Raider' took over the top spot at the global box office in its debut with $108 million this weekend and a worldwide total to date of $126 million as Disney/Marvel's 'Black Panther' becomes the 14th highest grossing title worldwide of all-time with $1,183 million earned through Sunday."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 18, are below.
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 18, are below.
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of
Domestic
Tomb Raider
108,025,000
84,500,000
23,525,000
126,025,000
102,500,000
23,525,000
WB
66
WB
Black Panther
57,024,000
30,000,000
27,024,000
1,182,500,528
577,100,000
605,400,528
DIS
58
DIS
Peter Rabbit
20,700,000
15,500,000
5,200,000
145,140,268
42,700,000
102,440,268
SNY
23
SNY
Wrinkle In Time, A
19,765,000
3,200,000
16,565,000
71,659,654
10,600,000
61,059,654
DIS
12
DIS
Shape Of Water, The
17,800,000
17,000,000
800,000
173,488,637
110,800,000
62,688,637
FOX
64
FSL
I Can Only Imagine
17,259,640
195,000
17,064,640
17,259,640
195,000
17,064,640
MUL
4
RdAtt
Red Sparrow
13,350,000
8,900,000
4,450,000
106,183,642
66,600,000
39,583,642
FOX
73
FOX
Operation Red Sea
11,700,000
11,700,000
-
555,489,859
554,130,000
1,359,859
MUL
7
WGUI
Love, Simon
11,500,000
-
11,500,000
11,500,000
-
11,500,000
-
1
FOX
Game Night
9,270,000
3,700,000
5,570,000
84,674,184
30,500,000
54,174,184
WB
52
WB
Coco
6,696,000
6,500,000
196,000
757,682,379
548,500,000
209,182,379
DIS
28
DIS
Amazing China
6,100,000
6,100,000
-
51,800,000
51,800,000
-
MULTICN
1
$ -
Now I Will Meet You
5,885,000
5,885,000
-
5,985,000
5,985,000
-
LOTTE
1
$ -
Strangers: Prey At Night
5,100,000
290,000
4,810,000
19,297,052
685,000
18,612,052
MUL
7
AVI
Greatest Showman, The
4,975,000
3,800,000
1,175,000
398,844,618
229,100,000
169,744,618
FOX
26
FOX
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
4,800,000
4,800,000
-
113,301,027
105,120,000
8,181,027
CNFC
1
EROS
Death Wish
4,708,000
1,340,000
3,368,000
37,394,685
7,445,000
29,949,685
MUL
21
MGM
Detective Chinatown 2
3,920,000
3,920,000
-
533,612,646
531,680,000
1,932,646
MUL
6
WB
Jolie Ch'tite Famille, Une
3,770,000
3,770,000
-
38,835,000
38,835,000
-
MUL
3
-
Tout le monde debout
3,490,000
3,490,000
-
3,490,000
3,490,000
-
GAUMONT
1
-
Three Billboards Outside
3,365,000
3,100,000
265,000
149,388,624
95,500,000
53,888,624
FOX
52
FSL
Fifty Shades Freed
3,015,000
2,400,000
615,000
365,031,300
265,400,000
99,631,300
UNI
54
UNI
Hurricane Heist, The
3,006,000
1,975,000
1,031,000
11,286,921
5,920,000
5,366,921
MUL
11
ESMP
Mary Magdalene
2,200,000
2,200,000
-
2,200,000
2,200,000
-
UNI
8
-
Sherlock Gnomes
2,100,000
2,100,000
-
2,100,000
2,100,000
-
PAR
5
PAR
I Lose Weight
2,000,000
2,000,000
-
8,900,000
8,900,000
-
UNI
1
-
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
