Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.03.2018 20:27:00

comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 18, 2018

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 18, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Tomb Raider' took over the top spot at the global box office in its debut with $108 million this weekend and a worldwide total to date of $126 million as Disney/Marvel's 'Black Panther' becomes the 14th highest grossing title worldwide of all-time with $1,183 million earned through Sunday."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 18, are below.

  • Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $108.0M
  • Black Panther - Disney - $57.0M
  • Peter Rabbit - Sony - $20.7M
  • Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $19.8M
  • Shape Of Water, The - 20th Century Fox - $17.8M
  • I Can Only Imagine - Multiple - $17.3M
  • Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $13.3M
  • Operation Red Sea - Multiple - $11.7M
  • Love, Simon - 20th Century Fox - $11.5M
  • Game Night - Warner Bros. - $9.3M
  • Coco - Disney - $6.7M
  • Amazing China - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $6.1M

    • The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 18, are below.

  • Black Panther - Disney - $27.0M
  • Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $23.5M
  • I Can Only Imagine - Roadside Attractions - $17.1M
  • Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $16.6M
  • Love, Simon - 20th Century Fox - $11.5M
  • Game Night - Warner Bros. - $5.6M
  • Peter Rabbit - Sony - $5.2M
  • Strangers: Prey At Night - Aviron Pictures - $4.8M
  • Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $4.5M
  • Death Wish - MGM - $3.4M
  • Annihilation - Paramount - $1.7M
  • Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $1.6M

    • Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


    Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

    Weekend Release Cume (USD)

    Distributor

    Title

    Worldwide

    Int'l

    Domestic

    Worldwide

    Int'l

    Domestic

    Int'l

    No. of
    Terr.

    Domestic

    Tomb Raider

    108,025,000

    84,500,000

    23,525,000

    126,025,000

    102,500,000

    23,525,000

    WB

    66

    WB

    Black Panther

    57,024,000

    30,000,000

    27,024,000

    1,182,500,528

    577,100,000

    605,400,528

    DIS

    58

    DIS

    Peter Rabbit

    20,700,000

    15,500,000

    5,200,000

    145,140,268

    42,700,000

    102,440,268

    SNY

    23

    SNY

    Wrinkle In Time, A

    19,765,000

    3,200,000

    16,565,000

    71,659,654

    10,600,000

    61,059,654

    DIS

    12

    DIS

    Shape Of Water, The

    17,800,000

    17,000,000

    800,000

    173,488,637

    110,800,000

    62,688,637

    FOX

    64

    FSL

    I Can Only Imagine

    17,259,640

    195,000

    17,064,640

    17,259,640

    195,000

    17,064,640

    MUL

    4

    RdAtt

    Red Sparrow

    13,350,000

    8,900,000

    4,450,000

    106,183,642

    66,600,000

    39,583,642

    FOX

    73

    FOX

    Operation Red Sea

    11,700,000

    11,700,000

    -

    555,489,859

    554,130,000

    1,359,859

    MUL

    7

    WGUI

    Love, Simon

    11,500,000

    -

    11,500,000

    11,500,000

    -

    11,500,000

    -

    1

    FOX

    Game Night

    9,270,000

    3,700,000

    5,570,000

    84,674,184

    30,500,000

    54,174,184

    WB

    52

    WB

    Coco

    6,696,000

    6,500,000

    196,000

    757,682,379

    548,500,000

    209,182,379

    DIS

    28

    DIS

    Amazing China

    6,100,000

    6,100,000

    -

    51,800,000

    51,800,000

    -

    MULTICN

    1

    $              -

    Now I Will Meet You

    5,885,000

    5,885,000

    -

    5,985,000

    5,985,000

    -

    LOTTE

    1

    $              -

    Strangers: Prey At Night

    5,100,000

    290,000

    4,810,000

    19,297,052

    685,000

    18,612,052

    MUL

    7

    AVI

    Greatest Showman, The

    4,975,000

    3,800,000

    1,175,000

    398,844,618

    229,100,000

    169,744,618

    FOX

    26

    FOX

    Bajrangi Bhaijaan

    4,800,000

    4,800,000

    -

    113,301,027

    105,120,000

    8,181,027

    CNFC

    1

    EROS

    Death Wish

    4,708,000

    1,340,000

    3,368,000

    37,394,685

    7,445,000

    29,949,685

    MUL

    21

    MGM

    Detective Chinatown 2

    3,920,000

    3,920,000

    -

    533,612,646

    531,680,000

    1,932,646

    MUL

    6

    WB

    Jolie Ch'tite Famille, Une

    3,770,000

    3,770,000

    -

    38,835,000

    38,835,000

    -

    MUL

    3

    -

    Tout le monde debout

    3,490,000

    3,490,000

    -

    3,490,000

    3,490,000

    -

    GAUMONT

    1

    -

    Three Billboards Outside
    Ebbing, Missouri

    3,365,000

    3,100,000

    265,000

    149,388,624

    95,500,000

    53,888,624

    FOX

    52

    FSL

    Fifty Shades Freed

    3,015,000

    2,400,000

    615,000

    365,031,300

    265,400,000

    99,631,300

    UNI

    54

    UNI

    Hurricane Heist, The

    3,006,000

    1,975,000

    1,031,000

    11,286,921

    5,920,000

    5,366,921

    MUL

    11

    ESMP

    Mary Magdalene

    2,200,000

    2,200,000

    -

    2,200,000

    2,200,000

    -

    UNI

    8

    -

    Sherlock Gnomes

    2,100,000

    2,100,000

    -

    2,100,000

    2,100,000

    -

    PAR

    5

    PAR

    I Lose Weight

    2,000,000

    2,000,000

    -

    8,900,000

    8,900,000

    -

    UNI

    1

    -

    *Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

    © 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

    About comScore
    comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC:SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

    Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-march-18-2018-300615676.html

    SOURCE comScore

    Nachrichten zu ComScore IncShsmehr Nachrichten

    Analysen zu ComScore IncShsmehr Analysen

    28.06.16 ComScore Market Perform Telsey Advisory Group

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Inside (Anzeige)

    16.03.18
    		Gold zwischen politischen Krisen und bevorstehender Fed-Sitzung – das müssen Anleger beachten!
    16.03.18
    		Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
    16.03.18
    		SMI kann Roche-Dividende kompensieren
    12.03.18
    		Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
    02.10.17
    		SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    15.03.18
    		J.P. Morgan AM: Kräftige Erholung in Lateinamerika in Sicht
    01.03.18
    		Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
    mehr

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Ist dieser Bitcoin-Wal schuld am jüngsten Crash?
    Elon Musk: "Ich investiere überhaupt nicht"
    Analyst: Diese Aktie ist die Nr. 1 unter den Tech-Werten
    Massive Batterie-Bestellung: Will VW Konkurrent Tesla in Sachen Elektroauto übertrumpfen?
    Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
    Darum fällt der Euro so deutlich
    SIG Combibloc könnte im Herbst an die SIX kommen - Wert bis 4,5 Milliarden Euro
    Netflix-Chef verdient dank Barack Obama in einer Woche mehrere Millionen US-Dollar
    Nach Hackerangriff - Kopfgeld für Hinweise auf Bitcoin-Hacker ausgesetzt
    Euro fällt unter die Marke von 1,17 CHF - Stabilisierung zum Dollar

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    SMI und DAX schliessen zum Wochenende fester
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte im Freitagshandel leicht anziehen.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB