comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 18, 2018

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 18, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Tomb Raider' took over the top spot at the global box office in its debut with $108 million this weekend and a worldwide total to date of $126 million as Disney/Marvel's 'Black Panther' becomes the 14th highest grossing title worldwide of all-time with $1,183 million earned through Sunday."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 18, are below.

Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $108.0M

Black Panther - Disney - $57.0M

Peter Rabbit - Sony - $20.7M

Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $19.8M

Shape Of Water, The - 20th Century Fox - $17.8M

I Can Only Imagine - Multiple - $17.3M

Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $13.3M

Operation Red Sea - Multiple - $11.7M

Love, Simon - 20th Century Fox - $11.5M

Game Night - Warner Bros. - $9.3M

Coco - Disney - $6.7M

Amazing China - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $6.1M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 18, are below.

Black Panther - Disney - $27.0M

Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $23.5M

I Can Only Imagine - Roadside Attractions - $17.1M

Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $16.6M

Love, Simon - 20th Century Fox - $11.5M

Game Night - Warner Bros. - $5.6M

Peter Rabbit - Sony - $5.2M

Strangers: Prey At Night - Aviron Pictures - $4.8M

Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $4.5M

Death Wish - MGM - $3.4M

Annihilation - Paramount - $1.7M

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $1.6M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Tomb Raider 108,025,000 84,500,000 23,525,000 126,025,000 102,500,000 23,525,000 WB 66 WB Black Panther 57,024,000 30,000,000 27,024,000 1,182,500,528 577,100,000 605,400,528 DIS 58 DIS Peter Rabbit 20,700,000 15,500,000 5,200,000 145,140,268 42,700,000 102,440,268 SNY 23 SNY Wrinkle In Time, A 19,765,000 3,200,000 16,565,000 71,659,654 10,600,000 61,059,654 DIS 12 DIS Shape Of Water, The 17,800,000 17,000,000 800,000 173,488,637 110,800,000 62,688,637 FOX 64 FSL I Can Only Imagine 17,259,640 195,000 17,064,640 17,259,640 195,000 17,064,640 MUL 4 RdAtt Red Sparrow 13,350,000 8,900,000 4,450,000 106,183,642 66,600,000 39,583,642 FOX 73 FOX Operation Red Sea 11,700,000 11,700,000 - 555,489,859 554,130,000 1,359,859 MUL 7 WGUI Love, Simon 11,500,000 - 11,500,000 11,500,000 - 11,500,000 - 1 FOX Game Night 9,270,000 3,700,000 5,570,000 84,674,184 30,500,000 54,174,184 WB 52 WB Coco 6,696,000 6,500,000 196,000 757,682,379 548,500,000 209,182,379 DIS 28 DIS Amazing China 6,100,000 6,100,000 - 51,800,000 51,800,000 - MULTICN 1 $ - Now I Will Meet You 5,885,000 5,885,000 - 5,985,000 5,985,000 - LOTTE 1 $ - Strangers: Prey At Night 5,100,000 290,000 4,810,000 19,297,052 685,000 18,612,052 MUL 7 AVI Greatest Showman, The 4,975,000 3,800,000 1,175,000 398,844,618 229,100,000 169,744,618 FOX 26 FOX Bajrangi Bhaijaan 4,800,000 4,800,000 - 113,301,027 105,120,000 8,181,027 CNFC 1 EROS Death Wish 4,708,000 1,340,000 3,368,000 37,394,685 7,445,000 29,949,685 MUL 21 MGM Detective Chinatown 2 3,920,000 3,920,000 - 533,612,646 531,680,000 1,932,646 MUL 6 WB Jolie Ch'tite Famille, Une 3,770,000 3,770,000 - 38,835,000 38,835,000 - MUL 3 - Tout le monde debout 3,490,000 3,490,000 - 3,490,000 3,490,000 - GAUMONT 1 - Three Billboards Outside

Ebbing, Missouri 3,365,000 3,100,000 265,000 149,388,624 95,500,000 53,888,624 FOX 52 FSL Fifty Shades Freed 3,015,000 2,400,000 615,000 365,031,300 265,400,000 99,631,300 UNI 54 UNI Hurricane Heist, The 3,006,000 1,975,000 1,031,000 11,286,921 5,920,000 5,366,921 MUL 11 ESMP Mary Magdalene 2,200,000 2,200,000 - 2,200,000 2,200,000 - UNI 8 - Sherlock Gnomes 2,100,000 2,100,000 - 2,100,000 2,100,000 - PAR 5 PAR I Lose Weight 2,000,000 2,000,000 - 8,900,000 8,900,000 - UNI 1 -

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore

comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC:SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-march-18-2018-300615676.html

SOURCE comScore