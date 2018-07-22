22.07.2018 21:16:00

comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of July 22, 2018

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of July 22, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Universal's 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' sang a powerful global tune taking in $76.78 million in 44 territories around the world while Sony's 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' added another $60.85 million to bring its global tally to an impressive $206.7 million.  Notably, Disney's latest Pixar release, 'Incredibles 2' passed the $900 million mark this weekend for a truly incredible total of $940.4 million and counting."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 22, are below.

  • Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $76.8M
  • Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $60.9M
  • Incredibles 2 - Disney - $48.0M
  • Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $39.1M
  • Skyscraper - Universal - $38.3M
  • Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $37.7M
  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $28.3M
  • Dying To Survive  - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $25.3M
  • First Purge, The - Universal - $13.9M
  • Hidden Man - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $10.4M
  • Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $3.9M
  • Sicario: Day Of The Soldado - Multiple - $3.7M

    • The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 22, are below.

  • Equalizer 2, The - Sony - $35.8M
  • Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Universal - $34.4M
  • Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $23.1M
  • Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $16.1M
  • Incredibles 2 - Disney - $11.5M
  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $11.0M
  • Skyscraper - Universal - $11.0M
  • First Purge, The - Universal - $5.0M
  • Unfriended: Dark Web - OTL Releasing - $3.5M
  • Sorry To Bother You - Annapurna Pictures  - $2.8M
  • Sicario: Day Of The Soldado - Sony - $1.9M
  • Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $1.6M

    •  

    Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


    Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

    Weekend Release Cume (USD)

    Distributor

    Title

    Worldwide

    Int'l

    Domestic

    Worldwide

    Int'l

    Domestic

    Int'l

    No. of Terr.

    Domestic

    Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

    76,780,000

    42,400,000

    34,380,000

    76,780,000

    42,400,000

    34,380,000

    UNI

    44

    UNI

    Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

    60,850,000

    37,700,000

    23,150,000

    206,689,268

    115,600,000

    91,089,268

    SNY

    52

    SNY

    Incredibles 2

    48,020,000

    36,500,000

    11,520,000

    940,435,440

    383,100,000

    557,335,440

    DIS

    43

    DIS

    Equalizer 2, The

    39,125,000

    3,300,000

    35,825,000

    39,125,000

    3,300,000

    35,825,000

    SNY

    12

    SNY

    Skyscraper

    38,260,000

    27,300,000

    10,960,000

    131,849,120

    85,100,000

    46,749,120

    UNI

    68

    UNI

    Ant-Man And The Wasp

    37,726,000

    21,600,000

    16,126,000

    353,524,292

    188,900,000

    164,624,292

    DIS

    47

    DIS

    Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

    28,305,000

    17,300,000

    11,005,000

    1,196,906,505

    813,000,000

    383,906,505

    UNI

    68

    UNI

    Dying To Survive

    25,320,000

    25,320,000


    413,023,746

    413,023,746


    MULTICN

    1


    First Purge, The

    13,880,000

    8,900,000

    4,980,000

    96,491,365

    36,300,000

    60,191,365

    UNI

    31

    UNI

    Hidden Man

    10,375,000

    10,375,000


    74,421,376

    74,421,376


    MULTICN

    1


    Ocean's 8

    3,875,000

    2,300,000

    1,575,000

    261,439,512

    125,800,000

    135,639,512

    WB

    59

    WB

    Sicario: Day Of The Soldado

    3,680,000

    1,800,000

    1,880,000

    67,257,153

    20,171,500

    47,085,653

    MUL

    59

    SNY

    Animal Crackers

    3,660,000

    3,660,000


    3,736,647

    3,736,647


    CNFC

    1


    Unfriended: Dark Web

    3,495,000


    3,495,000

    3,495,000


    3,495,000


    1

    OTL

    Sorry To Bother You

    2,823,000


    2,823,000

    10,252,204


    10,252,204


    1

    APR

    Tag

    1,683,000

    1,000,000

    683,000

    69,925,783

    17,100,000

    52,825,783

    WB

    39

    WB

    Adrift

    1,620,000

    1,550,000

    70,000

    45,320,751

    13,980,000

    31,340,751

    MUL

    25

    STX

    Uncle Drew

    1,525,000


    1,525,000

    41,705,234

    1,677,760

    40,027,474

    ---

    1

    LGF

    Ma Reum

    1,500,000

    1,500,000


    1,500,000

    1,500,000


    UGC DIST

    1


    Three Identical Strangers

    1,431,800


    1,431,800

    4,600,041


    4,600,041


    1

    NEONR

    Won't You Be My Neighbor?

    1,305,000


    1,305,000

    18,408,027


    18,408,027


    1

    FOC

    Show Dogs

    1,270,000

    1,270,000


    34,133,001

    16,442,697

    17,690,304

    MUL

    8

    OPRD

    Deadpool 2

    971,195

    511,195

    460,000

    732,911,644

    415,804,204

    317,107,440

    FOX

    36

    FOX

    Leave No Trace

    891,545


    891,545

    3,935,211

    321,774

    3,613,437


    1

    BST

    Eighth Grade

    794,370


    794,370

    1,197,171


    1,197,171


    1

    A24

    *Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

    © 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

    About comScore
    comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

    Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-july-22-2018-300684586.html

    SOURCE comScore

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Inside (Anzeige)

    20.07.18
    		Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
    20.07.18
    		Trump hält weiter die Märkte in Atem
    20.07.18
    		9.000er-Marke zum Greifen nah
    16.07.18
    		Julius Bär Neuemissionen - - u.a. mit 16.70% p.a. Coupon und 50% Barriere auf Tesla Motors.
    02.10.17
    		SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    19.07.18
    		J.P. Morgan AM: Forschung und Entwicklung – China holt auf
    29.05.18
    		Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
    mehr

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Darum kann Trumps Plan, dass Amerikaner US-Autos kaufen, nicht aufgehen
    Neuer Reichweiten-Rekord: Teslas Model 3 schafft im Test über 1.000 Kilometer
    Coinbase-Chef: Darum ist ein Crash wichtig, damit der Bitcoin wieder steigt
    KW 29: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
    iPhone, iPad & Co.: Auf diese Neuerungen können sich Apple-Fans im Herbst freuen
    Vermögen der Philanthropie gewidmet: Warren Buffett spendet Milliarden in Form von Berkshire-Aktien
    Novartis-Aktie zieht an: Novartis nach solidem Q2 2018 am oberen Guidance-Ende möglich
    Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht ein: Meyer Burger legt vorläufige H1-Zahlen vor
    eBay-Aktie abgestraft: eBay-Wachstum flaut ab - Anleger enttäuscht
    Trump droht nach EU-Strafe für Google Gegenmassnahmen an

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Handelskonflikt lässt Märkte wanken: SMI schließt fester -- DAX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende
    Am Freitag präsentierte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt etwas stärker.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB