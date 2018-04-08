comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of April 8, 2018

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of April 8, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Ready Player One' closes in on the $400 million mark globally as Paramount's over-performing horror entry 'A Quiet Place' makes a huge impression taking in $71 million at the global box office while enjoying a much better-than-expected $50 million North American debut."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 8, are below.

1. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $106.8M

2. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $71.0M

3. Blockers - Universal - $24.6M

4. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $20.2M

5. Pacific Rim Uprising - Multiple - $17.3M

6. Black Panther - Disney - $12.9M

7. Hindi Medium - China Film Co. - $11.7M

8. I Can Only Imagine - Multiple - $8.5M

9. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount Pictures - $8.3M

10. Tyler Perry's Acrimony - Lionsgate - $8.1M

11. Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $6.9M

12. Chappaquiddick - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $6.2M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 8, are below.

1. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $50.0M

2. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $25.1M

3. Blockers - Universal - $21.4M

4. Black Panther - Disney - $8.4M

5. I Can Only Imagine - Roadside Attractions - $8.4M

6. Tyler Perry's Acrimony - Lionsgate - $8.1M

7. Chappaquiddick - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $6.2M

8. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount - $5.6M

9. Pacific Rim Uprising - Universal - $4.9M

10. Isle Of Dogs - Fox Searchlight - $4.6M

11. Miracle Season, The - MIRR/LD - $4.1M

12. Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $3.1M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr.* Domestic Ready Player One 106,760,000 81,700,000 25,060,000 391,320,525 294,400,000 96,920,525 WB 66 WB Quiet Place, A 71,000,000 21,000,000 50,000,000 71,000,000 21,000,000 50,000,000 PAR 41 PAR Blockers 24,640,000 3,200,000 21,440,000 32,140,000 10,700,000 21,440,000 UNI 16 UNI Peter Rabbit 20,200,000 19,200,000 1,000,000 273,809,994 160,500,000 113,309,994 SNY 60 SNY Pacific Rim Uprising 17,260,000 12,350,000 4,910,000 267,270,060 212,350,000 54,920,060 MUL 66 UNI Black Panther 12,930,000 4,500,000 8,430,000 1,299,855,740 634,500,000 665,355,740 DIS 44 DIS Hindi Medium 11,725,000 11,725,000 - 21,652,000 21,652,000 - CNFC 1 - I Can Only Imagine 8,461,800 105,000 8,356,800 69,984,002 900,000 69,084,002 MUL 9 RdAtt Sherlock Gnomes 8,300,000 2,700,000 5,600,000 45,798,061 11,900,000 33,898,061 PAR 30 PAR Tyler Perry's Acrimony 8,065,000 - 8,065,000 31,349,580 - 31,349,580 - 1 LGF Tomb Raider 6,865,000 4,900,000 1,965,000 262,909,090 207,800,000 55,109,090 WB 68 WB Chappaquiddick 6,200,000 - 6,200,000 6,200,000 - 6,200,000 - 1 ESMP Love, Simon 5,965,000 3,200,000 2,765,000 42,942,264 5,400,000 37,542,264 FOX 6 FOX Isle Of Dogs 5,700,000 1,100,000 4,600,000 17,448,934 5,400,000 12,048,934 FOX 2 FSL Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum 4,850,000 4,850,000 - 14,855,000 14,855,000 - SHOWBX 1 - Baaghi 2 4,815,000 4,560,000 255,000 29,100,574 27,930,000 1,170,574 MUL 10 FXIP Red Sparrow 4,770,000 4,500,000 270,000 137,692,541 91,400,000 46,292,541 FOX 37 FOX What a Man Wants 4,725,000 4,725,000 - 4,815,000 4,815,000 - NEXENT 1 - Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle 4,530,000 4,100,000 430,000 949,641,093 546,000,000 403,641,093 SNY 33 SNY Miracle Season, The 4,137,000 - 4,137,000 4,137,000 - 4,137,000 - 1 MIRR/LD Snow Queen 3: Fire And Ice, The 4,125,000 4,125,000 - 19,550,000 19,550,000 - CNFC 1 - Nothing To Lose (Nada A Perder) 3,800,000 3,800,000 - 11,660,000 11,660,000 - DW/PARIS 1 - Coco 3,566,000 3,500,000 66,000 790,119,025 580,500,000 209,619,025 DIS 18 DIS Gogol. Viy 3,225,000 3,225,000 - 3,225,000 3,225,000 - CPRO 1 -

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

