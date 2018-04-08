|
comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of April 8, 2018
LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of April 8, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Ready Player One' closes in on the $400 million mark globally as Paramount's over-performing horror entry 'A Quiet Place' makes a huge impression taking in $71 million at the global box office while enjoying a much better-than-expected $50 million North American debut."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 8, are below.
1. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $106.8M
2. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $71.0M
3. Blockers - Universal - $24.6M
4. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $20.2M
5. Pacific Rim Uprising - Multiple - $17.3M
6. Black Panther - Disney - $12.9M
7. Hindi Medium - China Film Co. - $11.7M
8. I Can Only Imagine - Multiple - $8.5M
9. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount Pictures - $8.3M
10. Tyler Perry's Acrimony - Lionsgate - $8.1M
11. Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $6.9M
12. Chappaquiddick - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $6.2M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 8, are below.
1. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $50.0M
2. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $25.1M
3. Blockers - Universal - $21.4M
4. Black Panther - Disney - $8.4M
5. I Can Only Imagine - Roadside Attractions - $8.4M
6. Tyler Perry's Acrimony - Lionsgate - $8.1M
7. Chappaquiddick - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $6.2M
8. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount - $5.6M
9. Pacific Rim Uprising - Universal - $4.9M
10. Isle Of Dogs - Fox Searchlight - $4.6M
11. Miracle Season, The - MIRR/LD - $4.1M
12. Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $3.1M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of
Domestic
Ready Player One
106,760,000
81,700,000
25,060,000
391,320,525
294,400,000
96,920,525
WB
66
WB
Quiet Place, A
71,000,000
21,000,000
50,000,000
71,000,000
21,000,000
50,000,000
PAR
41
PAR
Blockers
24,640,000
3,200,000
21,440,000
32,140,000
10,700,000
21,440,000
UNI
16
UNI
Peter Rabbit
20,200,000
19,200,000
1,000,000
273,809,994
160,500,000
113,309,994
SNY
60
SNY
Pacific Rim Uprising
17,260,000
12,350,000
4,910,000
267,270,060
212,350,000
54,920,060
MUL
66
UNI
Black Panther
12,930,000
4,500,000
8,430,000
1,299,855,740
634,500,000
665,355,740
DIS
44
DIS
Hindi Medium
11,725,000
11,725,000
-
21,652,000
21,652,000
-
CNFC
1
-
I Can Only Imagine
8,461,800
105,000
8,356,800
69,984,002
900,000
69,084,002
MUL
9
RdAtt
Sherlock Gnomes
8,300,000
2,700,000
5,600,000
45,798,061
11,900,000
33,898,061
PAR
30
PAR
Tyler Perry's Acrimony
8,065,000
-
8,065,000
31,349,580
-
31,349,580
-
1
LGF
Tomb Raider
6,865,000
4,900,000
1,965,000
262,909,090
207,800,000
55,109,090
WB
68
WB
Chappaquiddick
6,200,000
-
6,200,000
6,200,000
-
6,200,000
-
1
ESMP
Love, Simon
5,965,000
3,200,000
2,765,000
42,942,264
5,400,000
37,542,264
FOX
6
FOX
Isle Of Dogs
5,700,000
1,100,000
4,600,000
17,448,934
5,400,000
12,048,934
FOX
2
FSL
Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum
4,850,000
4,850,000
-
14,855,000
14,855,000
-
SHOWBX
1
-
Baaghi 2
4,815,000
4,560,000
255,000
29,100,574
27,930,000
1,170,574
MUL
10
FXIP
Red Sparrow
4,770,000
4,500,000
270,000
137,692,541
91,400,000
46,292,541
FOX
37
FOX
What a Man Wants
4,725,000
4,725,000
-
4,815,000
4,815,000
-
NEXENT
1
-
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
4,530,000
4,100,000
430,000
949,641,093
546,000,000
403,641,093
SNY
33
SNY
Miracle Season, The
4,137,000
-
4,137,000
4,137,000
-
4,137,000
-
1
MIRR/LD
Snow Queen 3: Fire And Ice, The
4,125,000
4,125,000
-
19,550,000
19,550,000
-
CNFC
1
-
Nothing To Lose (Nada A Perder)
3,800,000
3,800,000
-
11,660,000
11,660,000
-
DW/PARIS
1
-
Coco
3,566,000
3,500,000
66,000
790,119,025
580,500,000
209,619,025
DIS
18
DIS
Gogol. Viy
3,225,000
3,225,000
-
3,225,000
3,225,000
-
CPRO
1
-
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
