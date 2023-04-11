SMI 11'241 0.1%  SPI 14'671 0.2%  Dow 33'587 0.3%  DAX 15'686 0.6%  Euro 0.9860 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'333 0.5%  Gold 2'002 0.6%  Bitcoin 27'262 1.2%  Dollar 0.9048 -0.5%  Öl 84.7 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Dienstagvormittag
Peach Property-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Längere Zeichnungsfrist und tieferer Preis bei Wandelanleihe
Online-Seminar: So überwinden Sie evolutionär bedingte Fehleinschätzungen - Wie Sie mit dem richtigen Mindset erfolgreich werden!
NASDAQ-Titel Tesla: Analysten sehen für Tesla-Aktie Luft nach oben
thyssenkrupp-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Zeitpunkt für Verselbständigung von thyssenkrupp Marine Systems womöglich gekommen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Columbus A-S Aktie [Valor: 1081508 / ISIN: DK0010268366]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.04.2023 10:02:12

Columbus A/S acquires ICY Security ApS

Columbus A-S
6.40 DKK -2.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement no. 4/2023


Columbus A/S acquires ICY Security ApS in Denmark, and thereby expands the business to meet customer demand for cyber security services.

Today, Columbus A/S has signed an agreement to acquire the Danish cyber security company, ICY Security ApS. ICY Security is among the largest consultancies and implementation companies in the Nordics within Identity & Access Management (IAM) with many years of experience within cyber security. IAM includes Identity, Governance & Administration (IGA), Access Management (AM), Privileged Access Management (PAM) and CIAM (Customer Identity & Access Management).

With the acquisition of ICY Security, Columbus expands its business to meet customers’ increasing demand for secure access to business-critical data. The focus on Identity & Access Management is a natural step for many of Columbus’ customers that are looking to raise the organisation's cyber security level.

"In the past couple of years, Columbus has focused on organic growth and on streamlining the core business. Having achieved organic growth in the last seven quarters, we are now adding acquisitions to augment our continued organic growth. The acquisition of ICY Security is an important investment in extending Columbus’ offerings following the increased need for cyber security services from our customers. At the same time, Columbus secures a strong position in a fast-growing market,” says CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.

Columbus takes over 50 highly skilled employees in Ballerup, Aarhus and Aalborg. In addition, Columbus takes over the customer base comprising more than 70 customers, characterized by medium-sized and large enterprise companies.

Columbus offers a wide portfolio of digital solutions, including Cloud ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), Change Management, and Application Management Systems. ICY Security’s expertise in Cyber Security and Identity & Access Management complements Columbus’ broad portfolio of business-critical solutions to new and existing customers.

ICY Security is a good match for Columbus, both when it comes to the potential synergies with Columbus’ offerings and in relation to the company values and culture.

The ambition is to expand to the rest of the Nordic countries where Columbus already has a strong presence with close to 1,000 employees. Globally, Columbus has around 1,500 employees.

In 2022, ICY Security had a revenue of DKK 66.5m and EBITDA of DKK 4.6m (unaudited).

The acquisition was signed and closed on 11 April 2023 with financial effect from 1 April 2023.

Transaction overview
The agreed acquisition price is DKK 125m (Enterprise Value). DKK 40m is paid at closing, and the remaining amount of DKK 85m is dependent on reaching the agreed earnings targets and is expected to be paid over the next three years.

The acquisition is financed by Columbus’ available funds.

Based on the above transaction, Columbus is adjusting the full year guidance for 2023 accordingly:

  • Revenue guidance: From DKK 1,500m – 1,550m to DKK 1,550m – 1,600m, corresponding to a growth of 12-15% and an organic growth of 8-12%, both in constant currencies.
  • EBITDA guidance: From DKK 115m – 135m to DKK 119m – 139m, corresponding to a margin of 7.4% - 9.0%.


For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LMVH & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

08:35 SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
06:25 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Konsolidierung hält an
06.04.23 Mit Natrium in die Zukunft
06.04.23 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf nach Prognoseanhebung gesucht
05.04.23 Börse Aktuell – Inflation, das ständige Thema
04.04.23 Julius Bär: 12.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Continental AG
04.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lindt & Sprüngli, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
04.04.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'721.59 19.88 GMSSMU
Short 11'972.87 13.70 SMIR9U
Short 12'455.29 8.57 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11'241.02 11.04.2023 09:52:37
Long 10'827.24 19.36 XRSSMU
Long 10'591.30 13.78 XBSSMU
Long 10'149.26 8.95 5SSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB dreht trotz Credit Suisse-Debakel an Zinsschraube - So hoch könnten die Leitzinsen noch steigen
Erste Schätzungen: UBS stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Möglicher Einstieg von saudischem Investmentfonds bei SpaceX sorgt für Wirbel - Elon Musk reagiert
Tesla-Aktie in Rot: Tesla senkt erneut die Preise für alle Fahrzeuge
Sammelklage gegen Influencer der insolventen Kryptobörse FTX: Kläger fordern Schadensersatz in Milliardenhöhe
Credit Suisse-Aktie und UBS-Aktie fester: Finanzministerin steht zur CS-Rettung durch UBS - Parlament tagt ausserordentlich zu CS-Krise
Unterschätzte Kennzahl: Darum sollten Anleger bei Wachstumsaktien die Net Retention Rate beachten
Gouverneur von Florida: Digitale US-Zentralbankwährung soll "Amerikaner überwachen und kontrollieren"
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: 30.000 Dollar Marke weiterhin nicht in Sicht während Love Hate Inu durch die Decke geht
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.