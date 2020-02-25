ColumbiaVictims.Com, a Non-Profit Website, on Mission to Seek Justice for Victims of Sexual Harassment and Illegal Discrimination at Prestigious Columbia University

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Americans United for Equal Justice – a non-profit dedicated to bringing equal justice to all, including millions of low income victims of discrimination, sexual harassment, consumer fraud, and other illegal conduct across America – has just launched its ColumbiaVictims.Com website on the heels of a recently published report that showed complaints of illegal discrimination and sexual harassment had increased by nine percent from 2018 to 2019 at the 268-years old Ivy League university. A mobile app will also be released soon for downloading on any mobile device.

Because the Human Resources and so called EEO departments at most large organizations, including Columbia, only protect their respective managements and not the victims, ColumbiaVictims.Com could be the first of its kind to make those departments obsolete and could revolutionize the current system of victims' complaint handling to seek justice against any illegally discriminating, powerful, and wealthy corporations without having to take the risk of hiring any expensive attorneys. By promoting fair and quick handling of victims' complaints, ColumbiaVictims.Com type of websites could also disrupt the current justice system that appears to be trapped in a vicious cycle of unethical and inherently corrupt practices where an average victim with meritorious claims but modest means may never get any justice.

Americans United for Equal Justice was founded by a former Senior Management Analyst of the prestigious Columbia University, Randy S. Raghavendra, after having litigated a multi-million dollar race discrimination and retaliation case against Columbia during the past fifteen years. AUEJ launched ColumbiaVictims.Com website to specifically assist victims of illegal discrimination and or sexual harassment at Columbia. Recently, criminal charges were brought against a Columbia University doctor for sexually assaulting over 17 women, including the wife of Presidential hopeful, Andrew Yang. The website also lists the numerous cases against several Columbia professors who have either been sued or have resigned after having demanded sexual favors from their female students at the New York City based Ivy League.

Raghavendra said that ColumbiaVictims.Com intends to fight illegal discrimination and sexual harassment by raising funds primarily through donations and partnering with ethical attorneys across the United States for seeking meaningful relief for voiceless victims in an organized fashion not only through individual and class action litigation but also seeking criminal prosecution for protecting the rights of even the lowest income victims of illegal discrimination and sexual assault. To protect their personal identify and prevent any retaliation, ColumbiaVictims.Com would allow the confidential registration of complaints by simply using an anonymous email address without even revealing the victim's name or other personal information.

The 59-years old Founder said, "if ColumbiaVictims.Com existed some fifteen years ago, the victims of sexual harassment and illegal discrimination at Columbia would have been able to confidentially register their complaints and ColumbiaVictims.Com would have come to their rescue by appropriately organizing and obtaining the necessary relief."

ColumbiaVictims.Com is on a mission to be the first of its kind for creating customized anti-discrimination and fair equal opportunity enforcement organizations in each of the large corporations where illegal discrimination and harassment many be rampant and seeking any ethical attorney representation may not be affordable to most victims. At the present time, there are no other civil rights organizations that provide any individual attorney representation as even the ACLU and the NAACP do not provide any legal assistance in the David vs. Goliath cases for any low-income and other helpless victims. As a result, the existing civil rights laws are not taken seriously by most large corporations and organizations such as Columbia. Instead of providing any real equal opportunity, many large corporations view the civil rights laws merely as a nuisance or a small hurdle that needs to be overcome for continuing their discriminatory practices with impunity and by taking advantage to the maximum the lack of any ethical attorney representation for the overwhelming majority of victims of discrimination and sexual harassment.

The dark-skinned, Indian-American Founder said his own 15-years litigation is an excellent example of the plight of millions of low income discrimination victims today. His civil rights organization intends to provide ethical attorney representation in as many cases as possible. He said "If a prestigious institution such as Columbia, which is expected to be promoting and protecting civil rights, is itself abusing the judicial system to the maximum and is able to pay-off a $650,000 "bribe" to some most unethical attorneys to deprive the basic constitutional rights of even a highly accomplished executive with two master's degrees and twenty five years of professional accomplishments such as him, almost anybody in America could be a helpless victim tomorrow."

A survey conducted by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the largest government agency to protect the equal opportunity rights in employment, found that 70 percent of people who experience harassment never talk to a supervisor or manager about it. Surveys suggest that workplace sexual harassment is widespread. However, research points to fear of retaliation and legal hurdles as reasons that workers often don't come forward with harassment claims, particularly in the low-wage workforce. Many employees, especially at small or male-dominated companies, don't believe their complaints will be taken seriously internally. But reporting to any company's human resources department or to external authorities can carry its own risks: Employers are notified of complaints filed with the EEOC and similar agencies, and although retaliation is illegal, there have been numerous cases of companies firing workers or altering their work schedules after they file complaints with management or a government agency.

Raghavendra pointed that the current justice system is designed to render justice only for the large and powerful corporations and a few already wealthy and or high-profile victims who can afford to pay tens of thousands of dollars in attorney fees. The average victim cannot seek justice in the current system as he or she simply cannot afford to retain a $500/hour attorney or a powerful law firm for obtaining any justice. He added that even the few attorneys and law firms that may represent a victim on a contingency fee basis are easily corruptible by the large and wealthy corporations as they can easily buy-off the loyalty of any such plaintiffs' attorneys by making some kind of a deal where the plaintiffs' attorneys are paid off to betray and or sell-out their clients.

In a study conducted by the American Bar Association, an overwhelming 69% of the respondents believed that "Lawyers are more interested in making money than in serving their clients." Further, most consumers say that lawyers do a poor job of policing each other. A whopping 74% of respondents did not believe that the legal profession does a good job of disciplining lawyers. Even the American Bar Association itself is viewed as an "Old Boys Network" more similar to a union or club than a professional association. Consumers feel that they have no recourse if their attorney fails to properly represent them. Only 33% of the respondents expressed confidence in the judiciary system and the judges who are supposed to be the guardians of justice.

Statistics recently published by the Center for Public Integrity show that the EEOC had repeatedly failed millions of low-income and most vulnerable victims of illegal discrimination and sexual harassment across America over the years. Of the over one million discrimination complaints filed with the government since 2010, the agency completed an investigation in less than two percent of those cases and in more than half of that small number of cases, the worker received nothing (monetary or otherwise.) The EEOC initiated litigation in only less than three tenths of one percent (0.3%) of the complaints filed. Further, to add insult to injury, between the fiscal years 1980 and 2017, the EEOC's staffing declined by 39 percent to just 2,082 while the American workforce increased by 50 percent during the same period.

To fight any institutionalized discrimination practices AUEJ intends to seek simultaneous relief for multiple victims through class action litigation that provide victims real relief instead of just enriching any less than ethical attorneys. A report prepared by Mayer Brown, LLP for the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform showed that the vast majority of class actions produced no benefits to most members of the putative class at all -- even though in a number of those cases the lawyers who sought to represent the class often enriched themselves in the process (and the lawyers representing the defendants always did).

Columbia's former Senior Management Analyst said that because ColumbiaVictims.Com is founded on the blood, sweat, and tears of his 15-years struggle against Columbia University, he is in an unique position to help millions of other victims of discrimination based on lessons learned from his own suffering and after having been subject to the worst kind of deception and harassment to prevent him from establishing the first anti-discrimination minority employees association and or from organizing at least a $200 million dollars class action during the period of its worst racial crisis that included anti-racism hunger-strikes, hanging nooses, swastikas, "Plantation Mentality and Blacks Were Invented for Cheap Slave Labor" articles at that 268-years old Ivy League university.

Raghavendra added that it is most unfortunate that, previously in 2003, Columbia had filed an absurd counter-suit against even the former Head of Equal Opportunity at Columbia, an African-American woman Zenobia White-Farrell,

to intimidate her and compel her to withdraw her class action on behalf of hundreds of Black employees at Columbia. He said ColumbiaVictims.Com may, therefore, be the only last hope for the victims of discrimination and sexual harassment at Columbia.

