11.06.2020 00:43:00

Columbia Care Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) ("Columbia Care” or the "Company”) announced today that at the annual meeting ("Meeting”) of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders”) that was held on June 8th, 2020, all six nominees for the board of directors of the Company were elected, the voting results of which are as follows:

Director

Number and percentage of common shares(1) of the Company ("Shares”) represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were voted FOR

Number and percentage of Shares represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were WITHHELD from voting

Nicholas Vita

113,007,227 (99.96%)

50,289 (0.04%)

Michael Abbott

113,004,653 (99.95%)

52,863 (0.05%)

Frank Savage

113,044,756 (99.99%)

12,760 (0.01%)

James A.C. Kennedy

113,038,781 (99.98%)

18,735 (0.02%)

Jonathan P. May

112,462,459 (99.47%)

595,057 (0.53%)

Jeff Clarke

113,045,781 (99.99%)

11,735 (0.01%)

Notes: (1) Assumes conversion of all proportionate voting shares into common shares.

Shareholders also approved the reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of directors to fix their remuneration.

Full details of the foregoing are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Columbia Care Inc.
Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 jurisdictions 1 in the US and the EU. Columbia Care has completed more than 1.8 million sales transactions since inception and working in collaboration with renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers globally, continues to be a patient-centered health and wellness company setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

_____________
1 Includes Colorado, subject to successful completion of the acquisition of The Green Solution and W. Virginia industrial hemp cultivation license

Fed-ZInssitzung: Dow schlussendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne klare Richtung
An der Wall Street richteten Anleger ihre Aufmerksamkeit auf den Zinsentscheid der Notenbank. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der DAX drehte in die Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch wenig verändert.

