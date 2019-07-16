+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
16.07.2019 13:40:00

Columbia Care Announces OTCQX Ticker Symbol Change to "CCHWF”

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care” or the "Company”), one of the largest fully-integrated operators in the global medical cannabis industry with licenses across the US and the EU, today announced that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc., (FINRA) has approved the Company’s request to change its ticker symbol on the OTCQX Market in the United States. Effective today, the Company's US dollar denominated common shares now trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "CCHWF.” The previous trading symbol was "COLXF.”

"We’re pleased that FINRA has approved our requested ticker symbol change,” said Nicholas Vita, chief executive officer of Columbia Care. "The new symbol aligns with our existing ticker on the NEO Exchange, CCHW, and will facilitate trading across global capital markets while better representing Columbia Care’s focus as a patient centered health and wellness company.”

There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change.

About Columbia Care Inc.

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced multi-state operators in the medical cannabis industry, with licenses in 15 jurisdictions in the US and the EU. With over 1,000,000 successful sales transactions since its inception, Columbia Care is a patient-centered organization setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, caring and innovation, working in collaboration with some of the most renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers in the world. The Company is committed to providing the type of education and transparency patients deserve and quality of product that clinicians expect. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

