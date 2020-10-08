+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
Columbia Banking System Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia" NASDAQ: COLB) expects to report third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Management will discuss these results on a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may listen to this discussion through one of two options:

Columbia Banking System Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Columbia Banking System, Inc.)

Option One: Web event
Join the call through a live-streamed web-based event. If you choose this option, it is recommended that you listen through your phone or computer speakers and not dial into the conference number listed below in option two.  

Click here to register and save the event to your calendar:
https://engage.vevent.com/rt/columbiabankingsysteminc/index.jsp?seid=181

Please test your connection prior to joining to ensure a successful user experience.

Connection Test: Click Here
For system requirements, visit our FAQ

Option Two: Dial-in only 
Join the call on the day of the event using the toll-free number: 888-286-8956
Conference ID: 2282428

A replay of the call will be accessible beginning Friday, October 30, 2020 using the link below:
https://engage.vevent.com/rt/columbiabankingsysteminc/index.jsp?seid=181

About Columbia
Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times and was recently honored as the #1 bank in the Northwest region by JD Power in the 2020 Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Investor Relations Contact:        
InvestorRelations@columbiabank.com 
253-305-1921

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which can be identified by words such as "may," "expected," "anticipate", "continue," or other comparable words.  In addition, all statements other than statements of historical facts that address activities that Columbia expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Readers are encouraged to read the SEC reports of Columbia, particularly its form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2019, for meaningful cautionary language discussing why actual results may vary materially from those anticipated by management.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-banking-system-announces-third-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-date-301149104.html

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.

