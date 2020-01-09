09.01.2020 00:15:00

Columbia Banking System Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia" NASDAQ: COLB) expects to report fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Management will discuss these results on a conference call scheduled for that afternoon at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may listen to this discussion through one of two options:

Columbia Banking System Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Columbia Banking System, Inc.)

Option One: Live-streamed event
Join the call through a live-streamed web-based event. If you choose this option, it is recommended that you listen through your phone or computer speakers and not dial into the conference number listed below in option two.  

Click here to register and save the event to your calendar:
https://engage.vevent.com/rt/columbiabankingsysteminc~01232020

Please test your connection prior to joining to ensure a successful user experience.

Connection Test: Click Here
For system requirements, visit our FAQ

Option Two: Dial-in only 
Join the call on the day of the event using the toll-free number: 888-286-8956
Conference ID: 6169965

A replay of the call will be accessible beginning Friday, January 24, 2020 using the link below:
https://engage.vevent.com/rt/columbiabankingsysteminc~01232020

About ColumbiaHeadquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. For the thirteenth consecutive year, the bank was named in 2019 as one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces." For the eighth consecutive year, Columbia was included in the 2019 Forbes America's Best Banks list. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
InvestorRelations@columbiabank.com 
253-305-1921

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which can be identified by words such as "may," "expected," "anticipate", "continue," or other comparable words.  In addition, all statements other than statements of historical facts that address activities that Columbia expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Readers are encouraged to read the SEC reports of Columbia, particularly its form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2018, for meaningful cautionary language discussing why actual results may vary materially from those anticipated by management.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-banking-system-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-date-300983978.html

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.

