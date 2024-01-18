Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'149 -0.7%  SPI 14'524 -0.7%  Dow 37'267 -0.3%  DAX 16'432 -0.8%  Euro 0.9409 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'403 -1.0%  Gold 2'006 -1.1%  Bitcoin 36'872 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8645 0.4%  Öl 78.1 0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335On113454047Stadler Rail217818Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529
Top News
Experten zuversichtlich: Gold wird 2024 die beste Performance aller Rohstoffe aufweisen
Experten: Für den Bitcoin geht es 2024 bergauf - womöglich bis auf 500'000 US-Dollar
Suchstatistik 2023: Dieser Schweizer CEO hat Google-Nutzer am meisten interessiert
Analyst hält Tesla-Aktie für "masslos überbewertet" - und erwartet Kurssturz
Warren Buffetts Investmentholding Berkshire Hathaway übernimmt Pilot Travel Centres nach Rechtsstreit komplett
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
COLTENE Aktie [Symbol: CLTN / Valor: 2534325]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.01.2024 06:00:21

COLTENE is optimistic for the future despite a challenging financial year 2023

finanzen.net zero COLTENE-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

COLTENE
67.66 CHF 1.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

COLTENE Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
COLTENE is optimistic for the future despite a challenging financial year 2023

18-Jan-2024 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

COLTENE Holding AG, a leading international developer and manufacturer of dental consumables and small equipment, publishes key figures for the financial year 2023. Net sales are expected to amount to CHF 242.6 million. The operating result is anticipated to close with a margin of approximately 8%. Dominik Arnold took over the position of CEO of the COLTENE Group on 1 January 2024.

Compared to the previous financial year COLTENE recorded a decline in sales to CHF 242.6 million (2023: CHF 267.1 million). Major contributors to this development included foreign exchange effects against the euro, the US dollar, and the Canadian dollar. They reduced sales by 4.6%. The economic development led to a lower demand for devices and a slight decline in patient volume. In addition, the high level of interest rates led to a further significant reduction in inventories at dealers at the end of the year, particularly in North America, which was not expected to this extent. 

The lower sales volume had a negative impact on the operating margin. In addition, the gross margin was put under further pressure due to a one-time change in the product mix. Despite stringent cost control measures, the company expects an EBIT margin of around 8% for 2023. Free cash flow (FCF), on the other hand, improved significantly to around CHF 17.5 million thanks to an optimized net working capital.

Considering the strategic projects that have been initiated, further cost streamlining and solid demand for patient treatments COLTENE is confident about the 2024 financial year. However, economic developments remain volatile. Detailed information on the course of business and the outlook for 2024 will be published with the annual report 2023 on 8 March 2024.

On 1 January 2024 Dominik Arnold has taken over the position as CEO of the COLTENE Group from Martin Schaufelberger as announced in September. 

For further information: Markus Abderhalden, CFO,
Phone +41 71 757 54 80, Mobile +41 79 436 26 22, E-Mail markus.abderhalden@coltene.com


Sign up for email updates from COLTENE Holding AG at www.coltene.com.

Financial Calendar:

Release of Annual Report and
media and analyst conference on 2023 financial year		 8 March 2024
Annual General Meeting 2024 17 April 2024
Release of Half-Year Report and
media and analyst conference on 2024 half-year results		 8 August 2024

About COLTENE
COLTENE is an international developer, manufacturer and seller of dental consumables and small equipment in the areas of Infection Control, Dental Preservation and Efficient Treatment. COLTENE has state-of-the-art production facilities in the USA, Canada, Germany, France and Switzerland as well as own sales organizations in all major markets including Europe, North and Latin America, Japan, China and India. Dentists, DSOs, dental clinics and dental labs all around the globe trust COLTENE's high-quality products. The registered shares of COLTENE Holding AG (CLTN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Learn more about COLTENE and our products at www.coltene.com.

Contact
COLTENE Holding AG
Feldwiesenstrasse 20
9450 Altstätten, Switzerland
P + 41 71 757 53 00
investor@coltene.com
www.coltene.com

This written statement and oral statements or other statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: COLTENE Holding AG
Feldwiesenstrasse 20
9450 Altstätten
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0025343259
Valor: 2534325
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1817363

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1817363  18-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1817363&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu COLTENE AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Einblick Raiffeisen Schweiz – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger

Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Jeffrey Hochegger, Anlagestratege der Raiffeisen Schweiz. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, und Investmentstratege François Bloch gibt Jeffrey Hochegger Einblick in den Anlageprozess der Raiffeisen Schweiz. Zudem diskutieren die Experten über die aktuelle Marktsituation und die Auswirkungen der unterschiedlichen Zinserwartungen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger

Inside Trading & Investment

17.01.24 Why palladium matters to the growth of the platinum market
17.01.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 17.01.2024
17.01.24 SMI präsentiert sich stabil
17.01.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
17.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Juli-Hoch erneut getestet
16.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Bislang verkorkster Jahresauftakt
16.01.24 Julius Bär: 11.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
16.01.24 BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger
12.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'551.51 19.86 6SSMOU
Short 11'804.75 13.56 NMSSMU
Short 12'224.99 8.97 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'148.56 17.01.2024 17:31:21
Long 10'640.00 19.57
Long 10'423.82 13.99 SSPM4U
Long 9'951.05 8.83 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

COLTENE AG 66.60 -3.62% COLTENE AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie mit gewaltigem Kursrutsch: Meyer Burger ewartet operativen Verlust - Neues Geld benötigt
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Rivale BYD steht offenbar vor einer Übernahme des brasilianischen Lithium-Giganten Sigma Lithium
Dämpfer für Zinssenkungsfantasien: US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel nach neuem Jahrestief in Rot -- DAX letztendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Roche-Aktie gibt dennoch etwas nach: Roche erhält von EU-Kommission Zulassung für subkutane Krebstherapie
Das Jahr der KI: Analyst sieht diese Aktien im Rennen um die Technologische Revolution vorn
UBS-Aktie trotzdem schwach: Offenbar Freispruch im Geldwäsche-Prozess gegen ehemaligen CS-Berater Lescaudron
Geberit-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Geberit wegen schwacher Baukonjunktur und starkem Franken mit Umsatzrückgang
Plug Power-Aktie weiter im Sinkflug: Anleger strafen Plug Power wegen ruhiger Nachrichtenlage ab
Zurich-Aktie in Rot: UBS AG stuft Zurich Insurance-Aktie herab
Zalando-Aktie tiefrot: Bernstein Research vergibt Bewertung für Zalando

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit