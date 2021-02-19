Colt launches Global SIP Trunking service in South Korea; expands offering in the US

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Technology Services has today announced an expansion of its global SIP Trunking offering to South Korea and six new US states; New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington - taking Colt's global SIP trunking footprint to 27 countries globally.

With this expansion, enterprises benefit from simplified telecommunications in a single IP network from one global provider, with uniformity and full regulatory compliance provided by Colt. This provides cost savings, removes the difficulties of managing multiple suppliers and eliminates any concerns of regulatory complexity around multinational operations.

Colt has 12 years' experience in providing highly reliable business-grade SIP Trunking services and maintains a leading position in the SIP Trunk solution market, offering a feature-rich product that's fully tested and certified for all main IP PBX vendors. Delivered on the high bandwidth Colt IQ Network, Colt is able to provide an end-to-end Quality of Service (QoS), including high performance low latency fibre routes, traffic prioritisation with MPLS and many other features.

To evolve with international customers' changing business needs, Colt continues to expand in these additional regions to demonstrate the importance of Asia and the US to Colt's ever-growing footprint. This announcement follows the expansion of its SIP Trunking and Voice proposition to Hong Kong and Singapore last year.

Colt's Vice President Product Portfolio, Peter Coppens, said: "Colt has always invested in its Voice proposition and it will continue to do so. In the last year, we have seen the demand for voice services increase significantly as enterprises shifted to remote working. The world has changed dramatically and we are proud to continue to enable our customers with market-leading voice services, supporting global operations today and powering digital transformations for the future."

"We are excited to continue to expand our global SIP Trunking offering because we know it means Colt is better able to support enterprises' growth plans in Asia and the US in 2021."

The new regions announced today are in addition to the 26 where Colt SIP Trunking services are already available. They are: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, UK, Japan, Norway, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Australia, Canada, USA -- New York, Hong Kong and Singapore. Services are available in South Korea and the new US states from today.

About Colt

Colt strives to transform the way the world works through the power of connectivity - taking what's always been in its DNA to enable customers' success. The Colt IQ Network connects more than 900+ data centres and over 29,000 on net buildings across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs.

Colt understands today's shifting connectivity requirements and provides agile, on-demand and secure high bandwidth networking and voice solutions to ensure enterprises can thrive. Customers include data-intensive organisations spanning over 210 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in the sector, and because of this, it's able to put its customers' needs at its core. For more information, please visit www.colt.net.

SOURCE Colt Technology Services