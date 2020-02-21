ColorOS 7 Trial Version now available on flagship OPPO devices in Indonesia

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO is bringing the trial version of ColorOS 7, the latest iteration of its innovative, customized Android 10-based operating system, to its flagship devices currently available in Indonesia, introducing a smoother and more effortless experience to the country's fast-growing number of OPPO users.

Users can now enjoy the trial version of ColorOS 7 on nine handsets - Reno, Reno 10X Zoom, Reno 2, F11, F11 Pro and R17 Pro as well as Find X, Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition and Find X SuperVOOC Edition starting today, thus covering most of the OPPO flagship models available in the Indonesian market.

Following its launch last November in New Delhi, India, OPPO's ColorOS 7 has received high praise, thanks to the more unified and customized UI system, seamless and fast user experience, and other innovative features such as the system-wide Dark Mode, an advanced three-finger screenshot, and the Soloop video editor.

As OPPO continues to focus on bringing the trial version of ColorOS 7 to more models and regions, it is calling on fans to become a part of the OS development process by providing user feedback. As such, OPPO is recruiting testers to try out the trial version and share their experiences in their community at https://community.coloros.com/forum.php . This will allow OPPO to continue enhancing ColorOS 7 and delivering users a more seamless and effortless experience.

OPPO welcomes users and fans to join its growing pool of over 92,000 testers worldwide. Users can apply manually through their OPPO handsets by going to "Settings - Software Updates", tap the settings icon in the upper right corner, tap "Trial Version", fill in the information, select the must-know checkbox, and then tap "Apply Now". Apply as soon as possible to avoid missing out, since there's a limit of 2,000 testers for the Find X series and another 4,000 for the R17 Series. Finally, please note that this trial version may not be completely stable, as its purpose is to allow OPPO engineers to further refine the final edition of the OS. For additional information on applying for the trial version, go here: https://community.coloros.com/thread-24372-1-1.html

OPPO's largest update to date, ColorOS 7 will eventually be rolled out across 20-plus phone models, covering the Reno, Find, F, K, and A series models and the regions of China, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

About ColorOS

ColorOS is a highly customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly designed Android-based mobile OS from OPPO. ColorOS 7 supports multiple languages, including English, Thai, Indonesian, and more, with over 300 million global users.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Today, OPPO provides customers with a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and R series, ColorOS operating system, and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centers worldwide, as well as an international design center in London. OPPO's more than 40,000 employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

