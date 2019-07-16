Coloredge Names Mark Marth as its New President

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coloredge, one of the most innovating visual marketing companies, announced today that it has appointed Mark Marth as its new President. Marth takes on this role effective immediately.

As President, Mark will be based in New York City, where he will lead the company's go to market efforts and build on Coloredge's strength as a trusted production and visual communications company, one that is rooted in helping brands deliver experiences to their customers. Coloredge is known for its strong relationships with brands and deep industry knowledge. Marth will be working closely with current Coloredge CEO, Emmanuel Doe, enhancing new capabilities as well as executing their current strategy.

A 30 plus year industry veteran, Mark is a recognized leader with a proven track record of leading sales and operations teams in the print and creative industries. Most recently, Mark served as Global Director of Sales for Primary Color, where he significantly enhanced their business while also expanding their business nationally. Prior to that role, Mark spent three years at InnoMark Communications, serving as Executive VP of Sales and Group President.

"Mark has been a champion of visual marketing solutions for decades. Clients recognize his ability to deliver transformative business ideas and to drive teams to execute on those ideas," commented Emmanuel Doe, CEO of Coloredge."

On his appointment, Mark said, "I look forward to helping guide Coloredge through their next stages of revenue growth and visual innovations."

About Coloredge: Coloredge is the largest provider of visual marketing solutions for premier brands and retailers. Coloredge uses the most advanced manufacturing technologies and production processes to create high-impact visual spaces and branded environments for retailers, museums, events, arenas and corporate spaces. Coloredge also provides full end-to-end creative services including graphic design, CGI/3D imaging, creative retouching, package prototyping, photography, and creative retouching. With over thirty years of experience, Coloredge is constantly focusing on how to innovate and continue to shift within the retail landscape. With fully interchangeable bi-coastal production facilities and headquarters in New York City, Coloredge is strategically situated to support clients with their most demanding needs.

SOURCE Coloredge