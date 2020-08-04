04.08.2020 23:00:00

Colorcon Opens New Technical Centre in Melbourne, Australia to support the growing local pharmaceutical industry

HARLEYSVILLE, Penn., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorcon, a world leader in the development and supply of film coating systems and excipients, today announces the opening of a new technical center in Melbourne, Australia. The facility provides customers in Australasia access to pharmaceutical class development services such as tablet formulation and coating as the region seeks to shorten supply chains and increase the capacity of its pharmaceutical sector. The new center is in the award-winning and prestigious Caribbean Business Park.

Colorcon's new testing laboratory will support Australia's growing pharmaceutical industry as they develop new medicines

Even before COVID-19, the pharmaceutical and wellness markets in Australasia were expanding led by a steady increase in the older population and strong demand for the nutritional domestic and export markets.  Mr. David Wei, General Manager, Colorcon South East Asia, states "opening this facility demonstrates Colorcon's continued commitment to supporting the growing pharmaceutical and nutritional markets in Australia, reducing our customer's time to market during product development. The investment reflects Colorcon's dedication to providing best-in-class products and services."

Tim Horwood, Business Development Manager in Australia, explains the importance of the facility "the new technical service center will provide both large and small customers the opportunity to work directly with Colorcon and for the first time in Australia to conduct laboratory-scale compression and coating trials, using automated coating equipment, saving valuable development time and cost.

Glenn Russell, Technical Director, adds "The facility will also provide the opportunity to extend the educational events offered through the Colorcon Academy to our customers, with resources to conduct training programs to expand their knowledge in formulation and coating; benefiting both companies and individuals. Colorcon's continuous investment in customer support is unmatched in the industry; this additional facility brings the total number of Technical Service Laboratories around the world to twenty-two and is the seventh within Southeast Asia."

Colorcon is a world leader in the development, supply and technical support of specialty ingredients; formulated film coating systems, modified release technologies, and functional excipients for the pharmaceutical industry. Colorcon has 11 manufacturing facilities, 22 technical service laboratories globally and more than 1200 employees exclusively dedicated to its customer base.

An der Wall Street endete der Handel schlussendlich in der Gewinnzone. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Dienstag Verluste. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Plus.

