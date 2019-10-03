+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
03.10.2019

Colorado Springs CBD Manufacturer President Urges "Scientific Mindset" in CBD Production

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Butterfield, Founder and President of Colorado Springs nutraceutical and CBD manufacturer Mineralife Nutraceuticals, will encourage other CBD manufacturers to ensure their products are as pure as possible. Creating safe, wholesome wellness products builds trust with the public and customers, safeguarding companies' market share as well as preventing compliance issues with federal regulators, he said.

"Documented procedures are critical at every step of the process," Butterfield said. "A procedural, scientific mindset throughout production is the best way to deliver consistent, reliable wellness products that help consumers and promote long-term success for CBD producers."

A panel of CBD industry leaders including Butterfield will present at CBD Expo Mountain at the Colorado Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 12. The session, "Understand 'The Man': Food and Drug Compliance and Federal Enforcement," will educate CBD manufacturers on the latest federal regulations regarding the CBD industry and suggest protocols and processes to ensure they stay within federal guidelines.

"Our goal in the industry should always be to create products that deliver proven, consistent results," Butterfield said. "Staying within federal guidelines is obviously important, but it comes naturally when you make purity your priority."

Butterfield earned a reputation in Colorado's CBD field for self-imposing strict Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance practices, a thorough system controlling product manufacturing according to documented quality standards. Such controls guide every aspect of production, including ingredients used, facility and equipment upkeep, and training and personal hygiene of staff.

In the last year alone, 18 different CBD brands have contracted with Mineralife to custom manufacture and package CBD products, citing the company's diligence and insistence on creating safe, reliable wellness products.

About Mineralife Nutraceuticals

Established in 2005 by Neil Butterfield soon after relocating from South Africa, Colorado Springs' Mineralife delivers effective, affordable wellness products of superior quality to create a community that enjoys maximum health. After evaluating several CBD products from various manufacturers around Colorado and finding widely inconsistent quality and development procedures, Butterfield began private labeling CBD products at Mineralife to ensure consistency, quality and integrity. To learn more about Mineralife Nutraceuticals, go to mylabelcbd.com.

Contact:
Erich Kirshner
Evolution Communications Agency
303.921.6733
erich@becausemessagematters.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colorado-springs-cbd-manufacturer-president-urges-scientific-mindset-in-cbd-production-300930914.html

SOURCE Mineralife

