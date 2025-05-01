Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.05.2025 12:23:01

Coloplast A/S Revised guidance for FY 2024/25

Coloplast A-S
87.91 CHF -22.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Coloplast revises financial guidance for FY 2024/25 and pre-announces H1 2024/25 key financial figures

Coloplast revises the guidance on organic growth and EBIT margin before special items for FY 2024/25. The organic growth is now expected to be around 7%, from previously 8-9%. The EBIT margin before special items is now expected to be 27-28%, from previously around 28%.  

Key financial figures and developments in Q2:

  • Group organic growth was 6% in Q2. The EBIT margin before special items was 27%.
  • Organic growth rates by business area: Ostomy Care 4%, Continence Care 8%, Voice and Respiratory Care 7%, Advanced Wound Care 10% and Interventional Urology -1%.
  • The slower growth in Ostomy Care was due to a high baseline in Europe, tender phasing in Emerging markets and a slow-down in China. Growth in Ostomy Care is expected to pick up in the second half of the year compared to Q2.
  • Solid quarter in Continence Care, with Luja™ as the main growth contributor.
  • Voice and Respiratory Care growth was driven by both Laryngectomy and Tracheostomy, against a high baseline last year.
  • Advanced Wound Care growth was driven by Kerecis which grew 30%. The Dressings business grew 3% reflecting slower growth in China, partly impacted by a high baseline.
  • Interventional Urology growth was negatively impacted by the voluntary product recall in Bladder Health and Surgery (around DKK 35 million in Q2). Sales of the products resumed during February, however, sales pick up has been significantly slower than expected. 

Key financial figures for H1 2024/25:

  • Group organic growth was 7% in H1. The EBIT margin before special items was 27%.
  • Organic growth rates by business area: Ostomy Care 6%, Continence Care 7%, Voice and Respiratory Care 9%, Advanced Wound Care 11% and Interventional Urology 0%. 

FY 2024/25 guidance:

  • Organic growth is now expected to be around 7% in constant currencies, from previously 8-9%. The revised organic growth guidance is based on the following updated assumptions:
    • Interventional Urology growth is expected to be around 0% for the year with limited sales recovery in Bladder Health and Surgery following the product recall.
    • Higher uncertainty related to tender phasing in Emerging markets and a slow-down in China, mostly impacting Ostomy Care.
  • Reported revenue growth in DKK is now expected to be around 4%, from previously around 7%, impacted by the lowered organic growth outlook and around 2%-points negative impact from currencies due to the weaker US dollar. Impact from the Skin Care divestment is unchanged at around -1.5%-points.
  • The EBIT margin before special items is now expected to be 27-28%, from previously around 28%. The revised EBIT margin guidance is based on the following updated assumptions:
    • Negative impact from the lowered organic growth outlook for the group, partly offset by prudent cost management.
  • Special Items are now expected to be around DKK 400 million, from previously DKK 130 million, due to profitability improvement initiatives including restructuring to support long-term value creation and write-down of assets.
  • Expectations on capital expenditures and tax rate (ordinary and effective) are unchanged.

US tariffs

  • Coloplast is closely monitoring the implementation of tariffs on goods imported into the US. Based on current assumptions, we do not expect material financial impact from tariffs.

  
Publication of H1 2024/25 Interim Report
Coloplast will release its H1 2024/25 Interim Report on 6 May 2025 and will host a conference call on the same day at 11h CEST.

Contacts
Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Aleksandra Dimovska
Vice President, Investor Relations
+45 4911 2458
dkadim@coloplast.com

Simone Dyrby Helvind
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2981
dksdk@coloplast.com

Press and media:
Jakob Danving Nielsen
Sr. Communications Manager
+45 4911 2229
dkjada@coloplast.com  


 

Attachment