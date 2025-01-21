Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Coloplast A-S Aktie [Valor: 20259063 / ISIN: DK0060448595]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

21.01.2025 15:08:39

Coloplast A/S - Q1 2024/25 Earnings Release - Invitation to conference call on 4 February 2025 at 11.00am CET

Coloplast A-S
113.28 CHF 4.15%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Tuesday, 4 February 2025 at 10.00 - 11.00am CET
In connection with the publication of Coloplast’s interim financial results for Q1 2024/25, to be released same day around 07.30am CET, Coloplast will host a conference call to present the financial results and answer questions from investors and financial analysts. A presentation will be available on Coloplast’s website approximately 1 hour before the conference call.
The webcast of the conference call will be available during and after the event.

Coloplast will be represented by:
Kristian Villumsen - President & CEO
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard - Executive Vice President, CFO
Aleksandra Dimovska - Vice President, Investor Relations
Simone Dyrby Helvind - Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Webcast
For participants who do not wish to actively participate in the Q&A session, please access the conference call as a webcast via the link below:
Access the webcast here


Dial-in details
To actively participate in the Q&A session, please sign up ahead of the conference call on the link below to receive an email with dial-in details.
Register for the conference call here

 

For more information, please contact:

Aleksandra Dimovska - Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 2458. E-mail: dkadim@coloplast.com

Simone Dyrby Helvind - Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 2981. E-mail: dksdk@coloplast.com

Julie Isabella Sommer Müggler - Coordinator & PA, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 3161. E-mail: dkjusm@coloplast.com

 

Coloplast will be available on individual phone lines after the conference call for further questions.

Attachment


Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten