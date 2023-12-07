Coloplast A/S - Decisions at the Annual General Meeting 2023

Today, 7 December 2023, Cololast A/S held its Annual General Meeting, at which the following resolutions were adopted:





The annual report for the financial year 2022/23 was approved.

Distribution of year-end dividend of DKK 16 per share of nominally DKK 1 was approved. In addition to the interim dividend of DKK 5.00 per share of nominally DKK 1 paid out in connection with Coloplast A/S’ half-year result, this brings the total dividend paid for the financial year 2022/23 to DKK 21.00 per share of nominally DKK 1.

The remuneration report for the financial year 2022/23 was approved.

The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2023/24 was approved.

The indemnification scheme for members of the Board of Directors was approved.

The amendment of the articles of association reflecting the adoption of the indemnification scheme for members of the Board of Directors was approved and a new article 16 is included in the articles of association.

The amendment of the remuneration policy reflecting the adoption of the indemnification scheme for members of the Board of Directors was approved.

The update of the authorisation to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares was approved and is now valid up to and including 6 December 2028. The Board of Directors is authorised to acquire treasury shares in one or more stages for a nominal value of up to DKK 22,820,000, provided that Coloplast A/S’ holding of treasury shares does not exceed 10% of the share capital at any time. The highest and lowest amount to be paid for the shares is the official quoted price applicable at the time of acquisition of Coloplast A/S B-shares +/- 10%.

Lars Søren Rasmussen, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen, Annette Brüls, Carsten Hellmann, Jette Nygaard-Andersen and Marianne Wiinholt were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as Coloplast A/S’ auditors.

Authorisation was granted to the chairman of the Annual General Meeting to make certain registrations with the Danish Busines Authority and other authorities.





Immediately after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Lars Søren Rasmusen as Chairman and Niels Peter Louis-Hansen as Deputy Chairman. In addition to the members of the Board of Directors elected at the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors consists of three members elected by the employees: Thomas Barfod, Nikolaj Kyhe Gundersen and Roland Vendelbo Pedersen.



