Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'975 -0.2%  SPI 14'335 -0.3%  Dow 36'056 0.0%  DAX 16'629 -0.2%  Euro 0.9459 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'471 -0.3%  Gold 2'028 0.1%  Bitcoin 38'222 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8765 0.2%  Öl 74.5 0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Kuros32581411Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343ams24924656Tesla11448018ABB1222171
Top News
Commerzbank-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats November
Darum rutscht der Euro zum Franken zeitweise deutlich ab - Tiefststand seit 2015
NEU: Aktien ohne Gebühren handeln mit finanzen.net ZERO (1)
Drittes Quartal: Tesla hat laut Studie weiter höchsten Bedarf an E-Auto-Batteriekapazität - BYD holt auf
GameStop-Aktie schüttelt Verluste ab: GameStop beim Ergebnis besser als erwartet
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Coloplast A-S Aktie [Valor: 20259063 / ISIN: DK0060448595]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.12.2023 17:29:40

Coloplast A/S - Change of auditor

finanzen.net zero Coloplast A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Coloplast A-S
99.46 CHF -9.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Today, 7 December 2023, Coloplast A/S held its Annual General Meeting, at which EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as Coloplast A/S’ auditors in line with the proposal from the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Aleksandra Dimovska
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458
Email: dkadim@coloplast.com

Kristine Husted Munk
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266
Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Press and media
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com

 

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

Coloplast was founded on passion, ambition, and commitment. We were born from a nurse’s wish to help her sister and the skills of an engineer. Guided by empathy, our mission is to make life easier for people with intimate healthcare needs. Over decades, we have helped millions of people to live a more independent life and we continue to do so through innovative products and services. Globally, our business areas include Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Advanced Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice and Respiratory Care.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2023-12.

All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Coloplast A-S (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coloplast A-S (B)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:10 UBS KeyInvest: Weltklimakonferenz – Alles dreht sich/Swiss Life – Führungswechsel
12:00 Julius Bär: 9.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
10:18 Roche steigt mit Übernahme ins Geschäft mit Abnehm-Medikamenten ein
09:25 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise unter Druck
09:25 SMI holt sich 11.000er-Marke zurück
06.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt über 44.000-Dollar-Marke – ETF-Hoffnungen als Kurstreiber
05.12.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
05.12.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'418.58 19.24 64SSMU
Short 11'645.91 13.71 SMIR9U
Short 12'090.93 8.77 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'973.58 07.12.2023 17:20:32
Long 10'512.50 19.59 SSOMUU
Long 10'286.56 13.88 BASSMU
Long 9'852.69 8.99 UASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BAT-Aktie sackt ab: British American Tobacco muss Wertberichtigungen in Milliardenhöhe vornehmen - Ausblick bekräftigt
ams-OSRAM-Aktie höher: ams-OSRAM meldet Ausübung von 99 Prozent der Bezugsrechte - Bruttoerlös von 781 Millionen Franken
Analyst traut dem Bitcoin noch 2023 Sprung auf 45'000 US-Dollar zu
Merck-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Mercks Hoffnungsträger Evobrutinib verfehlt Ziele in Phase-III-Tests
Clariant-Aktie unbewegt: Bioethanol-Produktionsanlage in Rumänien wird geschlossen
TUI-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: TUI könnte in den MDAX zurückkehren - Abschied von Londoner Börse?
NVIDIA als Renditestar? Diese beiden KI-Aktien haben noch besser performt
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris reagiert am Nachmittag positiv
Julius Bär: Roche ist SMI-Verlierer des Börsenjahrs 2023
Analysten sehen hohes Kurspotenzial bei DOGE - Meme-Coin vor Bull-Run?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit