|
07.12.2023 17:29:40
Coloplast A/S - Change of auditor
Today, 7 December 2023, Coloplast A/S held its Annual General Meeting, at which EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as Coloplast A/S’ auditors in line with the proposal from the Board of Directors.
For further information, please contact
Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111
Aleksandra Dimovska
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458
Email: dkadim@coloplast.com
Kristine Husted Munk
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266
Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com
Press and media
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com
Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917
Website
www.coloplast.com
This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.
Coloplast was founded on passion, ambition, and commitment. We were born from a nurse’s wish to help her sister and the skills of an engineer. Guided by empathy, our mission is to make life easier for people with intimate healthcare needs. Over decades, we have helped millions of people to live a more independent life and we continue to do so through innovative products and services. Globally, our business areas include Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Advanced Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice and Respiratory Care.
The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2023-12.
All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.
Attachment
