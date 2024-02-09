Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.02.2024 16:18:49

Coloplast A/S - Allocation of Share Options

Coloplast A-S
99.46 CHF -9.31%
Report on transactions of executives and related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities

According to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 Coloplast is obliged to report on the transactions of executives and their related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities.

The below transactions concern allocation of share options.

For further details, reference is made to Coloplast’s Remuneration Policy. The policy is available on the group website at this address:

https://investor.coloplast.com/investor-relations/governance/policies_and_positions/

  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Kristian Villumsen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status President & CEO
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares
Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation
c) Price and volume Price Volume
0.00 49,153
d) Aggregated information  
-        Aggregated volume 49,153 share options
-        Price DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-09, 13:30 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President & CFO
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares
Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation
c) Price and volume Price Volume
0.00 25,021
d) Aggregated information  
-        Aggregated volume 25,021 share options
-        Price DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-09, 13:30 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Paul Marcun
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Growth
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares
Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation
c) Price and volume Price Volume
0.00 24,909
d) Aggregated information  
-        Aggregated volume 24,909 share options
-        Price DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-09, 13:30 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Allan Rasmussen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Global Operations
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares
Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation
c) Price and volume Price Volume
0.00 21,828
d) Aggregated information  
-        Aggregated volume 21,828 share options
-        Price DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-09, 13:30 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Nicolai Buhl Andersen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Innovation
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares
Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation
c) Price and volume Price Volume
0.00 20,615
d) Aggregated information  
-        Aggregated volume 20,615 share options
-        Price DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-09, 13:30 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


 


 

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Aleksandra Dimovska
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458
Email: dkadim@coloplast.com

Kristine Husted Munk
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266
Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Press and media
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com

 

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

Coloplast was founded on passion, ambition, and commitment. We were born from a nurse’s wish to help her sister and the skills of an engineer. Guided by empathy, our mission is to make life easier for people with intimate healthcare needs. Over decades, we have helped millions of people to live a more independent life and we continue to do so through innovative products and services. Globally, our business areas include Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Advanced Wound Care, Interventional Urology and Voice and Respiratory Care.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2024-02.

All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

Attachment


