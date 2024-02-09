Coloplast A/S - Allocation of Share Options

Report on transactions of executives and related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities

According to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 Coloplast is obliged to report on the transactions of executives and their related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities.

The below transactions concern allocation of share options.

For further details, reference is made to Coloplast’s Remuneration Policy. The policy is available on the group website at this address:

https://investor.coloplast.com/investor-relations/governance/policies_and_positions/





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kristian Villumsen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President & CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917) b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares) b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation c) Price and volume Price Volume 0.00 49,153 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 49,153 share options - Price DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-09, 13:30 UTC f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anders Lonning-Skovgaard 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President & CFO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917) b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares) b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation c) Price and volume Price Volume 0.00 25,021 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 25,021 share options - Price DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-09, 13:30 UTC f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Marcun 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Growth b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917) b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares) b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation c) Price and volume Price Volume 0.00 24,909 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 24,909 share options - Price DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-09, 13:30 UTC f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Allan Rasmussen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Global Operations b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917) b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares) b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation c) Price and volume Price Volume 0.00 21,828 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 21,828 share options - Price DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-09, 13:30 UTC f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nicolai Buhl Andersen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Innovation b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917) b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares) b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation c) Price and volume Price Volume 0.00 20,615 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 20,615 share options - Price DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-09, 13:30 UTC f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue









For further information, please contact



Investors and analysts

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard

Executive Vice President, CFO

Tel. +45 4911 1111

Aleksandra Dimovska

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458

Email: dkadim@coloplast.com

Kristine Husted Munk

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266

Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Press and media

Peter Mønster

Sr. Media Relations Manager

Tel. +45 4911 2623

Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address

Coloplast A/S

Holtedam 1

DK-3050 Humlebaek

Denmark

Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website

www.coloplast.com

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

