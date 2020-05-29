Colonial Toyota teases exciting attributes for a new hybrid crossover SUV

MILFORD, Conn., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An automaker needs to be constantly updating its lineup to remain competitive. Toyota is already leading the automotive industry in several ways, but it's in the very popular crossover SUV class where Toyota really shines. Models like the RAV4, C-HR and Highlander have set the bar very high in each respective corner of the segment. When the sun rises on the 2021 model year, there will be a new member of the manufacturer's crossover SUV family for Colonial Toyota customers to consider, the Toyota Venza. In addition to being equipped with the latest Toyota connectivity technology, the 2021 Venza will be powered exclusively by a hybrid powertrain. The product experts at Colonial Toyota are very excited to get the latest information about the automaker's latest crossover SUV into the hands of customers.

When the 2021 Toyota Venza arrives at the Colonial Toyota showroom, it will feature two rows of seats that will be able to hold five passengers – just like the most popular crossover SUVs on the market. An owner of the 2021 Venza will still be able to use more than 36 cubic-feet of cargo volume when they are transporting rear passengers. This is very similar to what its existing RAV4 has to offer when it's in the same configuration. Also, the 2021 Venza will allow owners and drivers to easily and safely use both the Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ suites of applications.

The main event for the 2021 Toyota Venza is its hybrid powertrain. Toyota is utilizing a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine attached to the electrically powered hybrid system. It will produce 219 net horsepower and can achieve a combined 40 miles per gallon in fuel economy scores. The 2021 Venza will also be one of the new Toyota vehicles that will feature an EV model which will allow drivers to travel short distances at low speeds – a feature that will come in handy when someone is looking for a parking spot.

The showroom is located at 470 Boston Post Road, Milford, CT 06460.

