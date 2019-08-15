Colonial Toyota Receives First Delivery of the 2020 Supra to Its Showroom

Milford, CONN., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toyota has finally started to ship the 2020 Toyota Supra to dealerships around the country, including Colonial Toyota. The expert staff knew the all-new Supra platform was going to be a hit with customers during the lead up to the high-performance coupe's release. That fact has been born out, evidenced by the dynamic sports car being sold almost as fast as they arrive at the showroom. If a Colonial Toyota customer is lucky enough to be visiting the dealership when a Supra model is in stock, they will almost instantly be able to tell they are looking at something very special. In addition to a powerful and responsive engine, the 2020 Supra features a highly refined, racing-inspired interior that also features the automaker's latest connectivity technology.

The 2020 Toyota Supra available near Milford is the latest model in storied performance history. Toyota has employed a turbocharged 3.0-liter, inline six-cylinder engine attached to an eight-speed transmission with the 2020 Supra. According to materials produced by the manufacturer, the powertrain will produce 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. The 2020 Supra is expected to be able to accelerate from zero-to-60 mph in just over four seconds and has an electronically governed top speed of about 155 mph.

During the early stages of Toyota's efforts to deliver the Supra to eager buyers, the sports coupe will be available in its Launch Edition livery. Three exterior paint schemes will be available, Absolute Zero White, Nocturnal Black and Renaissance Red 2.0. Each paint color comes with contrasting side mirror housings and leather-trimmed interior accents.

The level of technology that can be found inside of the 2020 Toyota Supra is just as impressive as its performance specifications. Some of the features that will be equipped will include access to the Apple CarPlay® suite of applications as well as Automatic Emergency Call, Real-Time Traffic Information and Concierge Service. The integrated navigation system can display turn-by-turn directions via the color heads-up display that is projected in the driver's eye-line – without being distracting or obtrusive.

Anyone can view the entire Colonial Toyota inventory by visiting the dealership's the website, http://www.colonialtoyotact.com. The showroom is located at 470 Boston Post Road, Milford, CT 06460.

