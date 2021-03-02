Cologix Expands Columbus Campus by 40 MW

DENVER, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced plans to extend its cloud-first strategy in Columbus, Ohio. Cologix is expanding its campus with its new COL4 site that adds 40 MW, bringing Cologix's total planned capacity in Columbus to approximately 70 MW. Over the next few years, Cologix plans to deploy over 200 MW of total capacity in the Columbus market.

At its COL2 and COL3 data centers, Cologix also adds direct connectivity to Google Cloud through a new Google Cloud Interconnect (GCI) onramp. Google Cloud also plans to expand its presence by adding compute capacity at COL3.

Cologix CEO Bill Fathers added: "We have seen a surge in demand for our existing facilities that includes a 32 MW hyperscale edge facility built less than 2 years ago. In response to accelerated demand of cloud connectivity at the edge, Columbus is a priority to expand our hyperscale edge footprint. The market has been bolstered by Google Cloud, AWS and Facebook deploying major footprints in the area."

Cologix is building its next hyperscale edge data center, COL4, in keeping with its new cloud-first strategy that is a dramatic shift in the design and delivery of edge deployments. COL4 will offer massive scale and interconnection to meet next generation cloud infrastructure requirements and the ability for hyperscalers to tailor space requirements. This land acquisition provides greenfield space to what is already the largest network-neutral data center campus in Columbus, enabling Cologix to continue its strategy to accelerate cloud deployments at the edge.

"This land acquisition is in direct response to our customer needs in Columbus and supports Cologix's growth strategy to build an additional, cloud-first data center directly adjacent to our existing cloud campus in Columbus," said Matt Spencer, Cologix's CTO. "It makes sense for us to build another hybrid, build-to-suit interconnection hub, offering a cost effective, ultra-low latency facility for cloud providers and carriers to support digital infrastructures at the network edge."

Cologix Columbus is the most densely connected interconnect site in the region with dark fiber network access to each of Ohio's 88 counties and now offers direct connectivity to Google Cloud from its three existing data centers. With Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect , customers can connect on premise infrastructure with the cloud, offering the highest speeds and significantly lower cost connectivity than with VPN.

The new Google Cloud onramp enables:

- Direct, private connections to bypass the public Internet

- Predictability and optimized speed with Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect

- Scalable, densely connected and customizable colocation opportunities

The new facility, COL4, will be directly linked to Cologix's existing data centers, providing new, high density, low-latency connectivity to the most connected facilities in Ohio, which already offers more than 50+ cloud and network service providers and the Ohio-IX Internet Exchange. This expansion will be Cologix's second high density, build-to-suit, white space facility on the campus, driven by growing customer demand for hyperscale and interconnection capacity at the digital edge.

New facility plans include a Tier III design focused on the needs of major cloud providers and enterprises. It will offer a concurrently maintainable design with 2N power and N+1 cooling. In addition, the facility will include diverse Meet-Me-Rooms (MMRs) in COL4 with dual diverse paths back to the COL1, COL2 & COL3 campus MMRs with access to Cologix's robust ecosystem of more than 500 networks.

Key Land Acquisition Highlights:

- The land parcel is proximate to Cologix's Columbus campus, located at the corner of Alta View Blvd and Worthington Wood Blvd.

- Called COL4, the facility will offer more than 250K of total space in a new carrier-neutral data center, including approximately 117K of raised floor space across six data center halls.

- COL4 will offer pre-constructed, completely diverse, scalable and redundant fiber paths between COL1, COL2 and COL3 with direct access to the Google and AWS cloud onramps as well as OhioIX.

- Cologix (Cloud Campuses) offers access to space, power and connectivity required for hyperscale, cloud service provider, network and enterprise customers to build and scale quickly.

- Across the Cologix Platform, customers can access robust ecosystem of 450+ network providers, 28 direct onramps to Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute, IBM Cloud and Oracle FastConnect, and more than 1,800 customers across North America.

For more information about Cologix's Columbus data center campus, including COL4 pre-sale opportunities and Google Cloud Interconnect, please contact sales@cologix.com .

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier and cloud neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers' digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com . Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter .

