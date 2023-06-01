Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Colliers International Group Aktie [Valor: 28369426 / ISIN: CA1946931070]
01.06.2023 13:30:00

Colliers releases annual Global Impact Report

Colliers International Group
93.00 USD -0.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) released its third annual Impact Report today, highlighting progress towards realizing a more sustainable and equitable future for all. This report includes information on how Colliers is delivering resilient buildings, inclusive workplaces, and spaces that promote health and wellbeing.

Key 2022 performance highlights include:

  • A 10.1% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions per square foot
  • 215 million square feet of green-certified properties under management
  • 285 green certifications held by Colliers professionals
  • 39% of Colliers’ global workforce are women

Having launched a global ESG strategy, Elevate the Built Environment in 2021, Colliers is focused on achieving key milestones toward the framework’s three pillars: environment, inclusiveness, and health and wellbeing.

"Our third annual Impact Report highlights our progress in providing innovative solutions and exceptional results to clients and creating positive impact for our people and planet,” said Jay Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO. "We will continue to accelerate the success of our people, clients and communities.”

The 2022 Global Impact Report includes baseline assessments of Colliers’ Scope 1 and 2 emissions and was produced with reference to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB, now consolidated into the International Sustainability Standards Board), and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) frameworks to ensure strong governance of Colliers’ ESG programs.

"Looking ahead this decade, we are on pace to achieve our net zero and Science-Based Targets – and help many clients do the same,” said Sean Drygas, Global Lead, ESG & Impact. "On top of our focus on climate change, putting diversity, equity, and inclusion front and center is a priority, as is promoting health and wellbeing among our workforce and through the buildings we manage.”

To find out more, read the Colliers 2022 Global Impact Report here.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 28 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Andrea Cheung
Senior Manager, Global Integrated Communications
andrea.cheung@colliers.com
416-324-6402


