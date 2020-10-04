<
04.10.2020 23:00:10

Colliers International appoints new Managing Director for Japan business

-- Former CBRE Vice Chairman Yukihiro Ogasawara to accelerate growth of Colliers Japan --

TOKYO, Oct. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services and investment management firm, Colliers International (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced that Yukihiro Ogasawara has been appointed as Managing Director & Chairman | Japan.

Ogasawara joins Colliers Japan from CBRE, where he was Vice Chairman of Capital Markets and led a strategy to advise Japanese capital for investment into regional and global markets.

Ogasawara brings across more than 40 years of expertise in recruiting teams, sourcing domestic and foreign capital; structuring finance deals; and overseeing the acquisition and management of office, hotel, residential and land developments.

Prior to CBRE, he forged an impressive career with Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. in both Japan and the United States, serving as General Manager of the International Business Department before transitioning to commercial real estate brokerage at Sumitomo Real Estate Sales and serving on the Board of Directors for Sumitomo Real Estate Investment Advisors Inc.

Based in Tokyo, Ogasawara will be responsible for leading the growth of Colliers business in Japan and will be a member of the Asia Executive Team.

John Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, commented: "We are delighted to have Ogasawara-San join us to lead and accelerate the success of our clients and our people in one of the world’s most powerful economies. His experience in Capital Markets will be particularly relevant to our clients in the region and around the world as they seek opportunity in the post-Covid economy.”

"Japan is Colliers’ fastest growing market and Ogasawara’s expertise will continue accelerating our growth, attract market leading talent and new client opportunities, and ensure we lead our industry into the future.”

"The platform for growth in Japan has been well laid for an enterprising leader of Ogasawara’s ability thanks to Katsuji Tokita, who generated exceptional results as the leader of our Japan business for the past four years.”

"We are pleased to confirm that Tokita will continue with Colliers as Managing Director | Major Projects, working closely with Ogasawara to provide real estate services to multi-national corporations throughout Japan.”

"It’s such an exciting time to join Colliers as today’s business climate revolutionises the services and solutions our clients need. I am thrilled to lead such an enterprising organisation that matches the pace of Japan’s dynamic and growing market,” said Yukihiro Ogasawara. "I look forward to working with the exceptional team in place and building on our strong track record of success to drive our business forward in the months and years to come.”

Colliers in Japan has over 60 professionals located in Tokyo and Osaka, where they provide investment sales, lease brokerage, valuations, workplace consultancy, design services and property and project management to domestic and international investors, occupiers and developers of real estate.

About Colliers International 
Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading real estate professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn

For further information please contact: 
David Storey  
Regional Director, Marketing & Communications | Asia Pacific 
Colliers International 
Tel: +61 2 9770 3181 or 0416 013 500 
Email: david.storey@colliers.com  
www.colliers.com.au

