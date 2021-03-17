SMI 10’944 0.7%  SPI 13’773 0.7%  Dow 32’826 -0.4%  DAX 14’558 0.7%  Euro 1.1008 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’851 0.6%  Gold 1’732 0.1%  Bitcoin 52’185 0.7%  Dollar 0.9248 -0.3%  Öl 68.5 -0.5% 

17.03.2021 06:00:00

Colliers Expands Project Management Services in MENA

Colliers Project Leaders delivers global expertise to government and private sector owners

DUBAI, UAE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers, a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, has strengthened its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) platform through the expansion of Colliers Project Leaders' service to the region. The addition enhances Colliers' existing capabilities by delivering project management and infrastructure advisory services to government, occupier enterprises and private sector owners across complex and large-scale projects, refurbishment programmes, and optimisation of capital investments through asset enhancements.

"We are thrilled to extend Colliers Project Leaders' end-to-end project management capabilities to MENA. The team's unparalleled level of expertise and depth of experience significantly enhance the services we can provide to clients and further accelerate our growth in the region," said Chris McLernon, Chief Executive Officer | EMEA.

"Our expansion enables us to offer additional expertise including alternative financing such as Public Private Partnerships, the establishment of dedicated Project Management Offices, and comprehensive real estate development solutions, all with proven expertise and project certainty," said Yamin Shihab, Vice President, Colliers Project Leaders | Middle East.

Colliers Project Leaders' business and certified practitioners have successfully completed more than 15,000 projects globally. Colliers was recently recognised with the Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation in Project Management.

To learn more, visit Colliers MENA and dedicated services website for Colliers Project Leaders.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1455449/Colliers_Logo.jpg

 

