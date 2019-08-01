Colliers Bolsters Occupier Services Team With New Global Leader

Scott Nelson appointed CEO, Occupier Services | Global

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services and investment management firm, Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced the appointment of Scott Nelson to CEO, Occupier Services | Global, effective immediately. In this new role, Scott will focus on driving greater consistency and enabling better service to our clients, while significantly growing the number of multi-market transaction and project engagements across our global platform. Further, he will facilitate seamless delivery of additional services by leveraging best practices in global and regional advisory, lease administration and execution with technology-enhanced decision-making support tools and information.



"With his experience and success in growing our Americas business, Scott was the obvious choice for the new global leadership role. I am confident he will take this important business for Colliers to the next level, while driving exceptional results for clients across our global platform,” said John Friedrichsen, CFO | Global. "With strong, established Occupier Services teams across the business, we have a great opportunity to bring more consistency, increase collaboration, leverage best practices and optimize our global platform to accelerate success for our clients and people.”

Since joining Colliers in 2009 as President, Occupier Services | Americas, Scott has developed and steadily grown the business organically year-over-year. Under his leadership, with the efforts of hundreds of advisors and dedicated support staff, Colliers continues to attract regional and global occupier clients, including Corporate Solutions engagements, by adding real value through enterprising, client-focused services and industry-leading technologies such as Colliers360. Today, Colliers serves many of the world’s best known and well-respected brands, as well as challenger and fast growth companies.

"I am so proud of the growth in our business during my 10 years at Colliers and excited to have earned the opportunity to take on this important global leadership role in Occupier Services,” said Scott Nelson, CEO Occupier Services | Global. "I will leverage my experience and focus my energy, working alongside an exceptional team of professionals, to grow and meaningfully differentiate our business while delivering enduring value to clients from the most agile advisory services platform in the industry.”

"This move is a natural step forward in realizing the potential of Colliers' global capabilities, placing accountability in the hands of a proven performer who has the passion to lead a talented group of enterprising professionals focused on service excellence and collaboration to achieve exceptional client outcomes,” said Jay Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO.

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning approximately 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

