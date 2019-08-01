<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.08.2019 15:00:00

Colliers Bolsters Occupier Services Team With New Global Leader

Scott Nelson appointed CEO, Occupier Services | Global

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services and investment management firm, Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced the appointment of Scott Nelson to CEO, Occupier Services | Global, effective immediately. In this new role, Scott will focus on driving greater consistency and enabling better service to our clients, while significantly growing the number of multi-market transaction and project engagements across our global platform. Further, he will facilitate seamless delivery of additional services by leveraging best practices in global and regional advisory, lease administration and execution with technology-enhanced decision-making support tools and information.

"With his experience and success in growing our Americas business, Scott was the obvious choice for the new global leadership role. I am confident he will take this important business for Colliers to the next level, while driving exceptional results for clients across our global platform,” said John Friedrichsen, CFO | Global. "With strong, established Occupier Services teams across the business, we have a great opportunity to bring more consistency, increase collaboration, leverage best practices and optimize our global platform to accelerate success for our clients and people.”

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Deutsche Lufthansa AG / SAP SE / Siemens AG 48927248 59.00 % 7.50 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Facebook Inc. / Microsoft Corp. 48927247 55.00 % 7.30 %
Citigroup Inc. / JPMorgan Chase & Co. / Wells Fargo & Co. 48927249 69.00 % 7.30 %

Since joining Colliers in 2009 as President, Occupier Services | Americas, Scott has developed and steadily grown the business organically year-over-year. Under his leadership, with the efforts of hundreds of advisors and dedicated support staff, Colliers continues to attract regional and global occupier clients, including Corporate Solutions engagements, by adding real value through enterprising, client-focused services and industry-leading technologies such as Colliers360. Today, Colliers serves many of the world’s best known and well-respected brands, as well as challenger and fast growth companies.   

"I am so proud of the growth in our business during my 10 years at Colliers and excited to have earned the opportunity to take on this important global leadership role in Occupier Services,” said Scott Nelson, CEO Occupier Services | Global. "I will leverage my experience and focus my energy, working alongside an exceptional team of professionals, to grow and meaningfully differentiate our business while delivering enduring value to clients from the most agile advisory services platform in the industry.”

"This move is a natural step forward in realizing the potential of Colliers' global capabilities, placing accountability in the hands of a proven performer who has the passion to lead a talented group of enterprising professionals focused on service excellence and collaboration to achieve exceptional client outcomes,” said Jay Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO.

About Colliers International

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company.  With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning approximately 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.   

COMPANY CONTACT:

John B. Friedrichsen
Chief Financial Officer | Global

(416) 960-9500    

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Colliers International Group Inc Subord Votingmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Colliers International Group Inc Subord Votingmehr Analysen

04.08.17 Colliers International Group Outperform BMO Capital Markets
02.08.17 Colliers International Group Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:03
Fed-Zinsentscheidung setzt Gold unter Druck
10:09
Vontobel: derimail - Alternativen zu negativ verzinslichen Anleihen
31.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc - Class A, Microsoft
31.07.19
Die Nervosität nimmt zu
31.07.19
Weekly-Hits: DAX™ & SMI™-Schwergewichte
29.07.19
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Colliers International Group Inc Subord Voting 95.88 0.31% Colliers International Group Inc Subord Voting

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

2-Jahres-Tief: Weshalb der Euro zum Franken sinkt
Hat sich Tesla verzockt? Für diese Wasserstoff-Aktien könnte es hoch hinaus gehen
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken stabil
SNB-Aktie gibt Gewinne wieder ab: Schweizer Nationalbank erzielt Gewinn in der ersten Jahreshälfte
US-Notenbank senkt Leitzins und beendet Bilanzverkleinerung vorfristig
Nach Fed-Entscheidung: Wall Street mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende höher -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn im zweiten Quartal kräftig - CS-Aktie steigt kräftig
Shell-Aktie sinkt kräftig: Shell verzeichnet wegen niedrigerer Öl- und Gaspreise Gewinneinbruch
Juli 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Euro zum Franken leichter - Hat die SNB letzte Woche interveniert?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street vorbörslich fester -- SMI im Feiertag -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt pausiert der Handel feiertagsbedingt. Der DAX kann seine Verluste wieder gutmachen. Die Wall Street dürfte sich stabilisieren. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen erneut rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB