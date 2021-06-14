|
14.06.2021 20:42:00
Collibra Announces Keynote and Featured Speakers at Data Citizens '21
NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, today announced that astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson will be a special featured speaker at Data Citizens '21 along with leading industry experts in data and analytics. Hosted virtually and streaming live June 16-17, 2021, Data Citizens '21 unites thousands of enterprise data professionals to share best practices, network with fellow data leaders and get inspired about the future of data.
The line-up of featured speakers at Data Citizens '21 includes:
- Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist, head of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History and author of numerous books such as recently published Cosmic Queries: StarTalk's Guide to Who We Are, How We Got Here, and Where We're Going
- Zhamak Dehghani, software engineering leader and the founder of Data Mesh
- Dr. Ayanna Howard, dean of the College of Engineering at The Ohio State University; roboticist, entrepreneur and educator
- Viktor Mayer-Schönberger, professor of internet governance and regulation at the Internet Institute at Oxford University and author of Big Data: A Revolution That Transforms How We Work, Live, and Think
- Paul Zikopoulos, future trends expert and author
- Caroline Carruthers and Peter Jackson, authors of Data Driven Business Transformation and The Chief Data Officer's Playbook
- Guido De Simoni, senior director analyst in data and analytics at Gartner
- Michele Goetz, VP and principal analyst at Forrester Research
- Mark Beyer, distinguished VP analyst in data and analytics at Gartner
"Each year our Data Citizens event brings together an inspiring community of data leaders, and this year is our most exciting agenda yet," said Felix Van de Maele, founder and CEO of Collibra. "We are thrilled to welcome Neil and so many industry innovators to this year's virtual event, and I'm looking forward to learning from their stories."
Data Citizens '21 features 35+ sessions with data leaders from a diverse set of industries and organizations including Adeo, Cox Automotive, CVS Health, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Euroclear, George Washington University, Schneider Electric, TELUS, Twitter, U.S. Government Accountability Office, Vanguard, Western Governors University, Yelp, and more. Attendees will also join dedicated networking sessions to connect with fellow data champions from across the globe.
Register for Data Citizens '21.
About Collibra
Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. For more information, visit collibra.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collibra-announces-keynote-and-featured-speakers-at-data-citizens-21-301311825.html
SOURCE Collibra
Inside
Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV
Wie steht es um Gold – ist es immer noch der sichere Hafen bei einer Anlagestrategie? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV. Mit seiner über 38-jähriger Erfahrung im Rohstoffbereich analysiert er die Preisentwicklung beim Gold und erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum bei Silber eine Verdopplung des Preises in den nächsten 2-3 Jahren durchaus realistisch ist.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst in Grün -- DAX geht etwas leichter aus dem Handel -- Nikkei letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Markt konnte zum Wochenstart moderate Gewinne verbuchen. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer notierte knapp im Minus. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Während die Börsen Chinas den Handel pausierten, ging es in Japan am Montag aufwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}