Colleges Move to Online Class Platform to Ensure Social Distancing -- Now What?

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colleges and universities across the globe have moved to online teaching platforms to protect students and mitigate the spread of Covid-19. There is much uncertainty with how students will fare both academically and emotionally during this transition. As an academic leader and expert in the assessment of online education, BeyondAdmissions™ founder, Dr. Joanne Valli-Meredith, provides a unique understanding of best practices for learning in a virtual setting.

In the best of circumstances, students struggle to stay motivated and engaged with their college experience. As college students face fears of a global pandemic and economic meltdown, their motivation may wane when college life as they know it comes to a grinding halt. Academic support networks - college peers, study groups, professors, and TAs - have all seemingly been ripped away, often leading to overwhelming feelings of disconnect. Some of the emotional stressors can be lifted with the correct approach and an understanding that there are concrete methods to maintain a vibrant presence in your college community.

"College students benefit enormously from developing a structured approach to keep up with coursework, build online study habits, create virtual peer groups, and communicate effectively with faculty'" says Valli-Meredith. She has found that educating students to build a new version of college life empowers them to remain part of their college community and offers opportunities to lead their peers to do the same. One-on-one parent sessions help parents to strike the right balance between appropriate support and encouraging autonomy for a healthy transition to independence.

As a certified B Corporation, BeyondAdmissionsTM uses principles of social entrepreneurship to create ongoing, affordable, and easily accessible support to address the challenges students encounter in college and uses a portion of its revenues to provide free in-kind services to those unable to pay for services on their own. The organization works closely with students to assess their specific challenges and provides evidence-based methods to promote motivation, self-advocacy, and a greater sense of contentment. For more information, please visit www.beyondadmissions.com

