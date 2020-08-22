College Corners On High Opens its Doors to Students in Time for Fall Semester

FARMVILLE, Va., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kelley Properties Inc., an industry leading real estate development firm specializing in student housing for colleges and universities, has completed their newest housing project – College Corners on High. Located directly across the street from the Longwood University campus in Farmville, Virginia, College Corners presents Longwood students with premium, newly renovated housing options literally across the street from classes, and a few short blocks from downtown dining and shopping.

College Corners' properties are comprised of seven apartment-style homes directly adjacent to Longwood University, containing 43 spacious individual bedrooms for lease by students. Each beautifully renovated property provides one bedroom per student, offering both privacy within a community setting, as well as peace of mind during the COVID-19 challenge.

Creating a housing option that allows for social distancing in the midst of the pandemic was paramount for developer Michael Kelley.

"We wanted to offer solutions to the challenge Covid-19 is presenting to student housing at both Longwood and Hampden-Sydney, rather than further complicate it," says Kelley. "So, throughout the renovation process, we decided to modify the layout of each unit in order to offer every student tenant his or her own private bedroom. Each of the spacious apartment-style homes offers students the opportunity to retreat to their own comfortable bedroom while allowing small communal, socially distanced gatherings if it is so chosen. Parents have remarked at how comforting it is to know their child will have safe housing during this uncertain time."

College Corners also modified their leasing policies for Covid-19 in order to give parents further peace of mind, by creating the "School in Session Guarantee," which offers lease flexibility in the event that schools suspend in-person learning for an extended period of time.

"We understand how hard it is to plan during the uncertainty of the pandemic," says Kelley. "We want to build a long-term partnership with the Longwood and Hampden-Sydney student and parent community. College Corners is a family business, and we want to treat our tenants as we would our own kids. So, we decided to be flexible with the leases, should in-person learning be cancelled."

Throughout the renovation process, Kelley Properties has made a positive impression on the Farmville community, who appreciate the developer's intention of maintaining the historic nature of each renovated property.

"We wanted to celebrate and honor the rich history of each property while revitalizing them with the modern, high-end amenities that students appreciate," says Kelley. "As someone who is personally passionate about historical architecture, my partners and I were thrilled to be able restore the beauty, originality, and architectural history that the residents of Farmville are so proud of. We are not the average cookie-cutter student housing developer, and we worked hard in our planning phase to preserve historical features in our renovations. What makes our properties truly special is their rich, 120-year history, so we were committed to preserving the details of this architectural history, including original moldings and woodwork, high ceilings, and fireplaces, to name just a few."

Kelley Properties has created several attractive and unique promotions to showcase their offerings, including a $250 "Refer a Friend" Visa gift card to anyone who refers a tenant, $25 social media gift card giveaways to area restaurants, and complimentary campus dining dinner plans.

"We are especially excited to roll out our 'Dinner on Us' incentive program," says Lisa Meadows, Property Manager of College Corners. "Registered students who sign a premium apartment lease in time for the fall semester will receive a major meal plan incentive that provides tenants with a meal per day at campus dining in the form of a $600 credit to their meal accounts."

Kelley is ecstatic to finally to see the results of all the creativity, collaboration and hard work put forth by team members and partners over the course of many months leading up to the opening this week.

"A four-year journey will officially conclude this week with the grand opening of College Corners on High," says Kelley. "I would like to personally thank Longwood University and Farmville town officials who have worked to make this project a win for everyone involved. Many thanks to our General Contractor Jamerson-Lewis, who engineered the beautiful renovations, while keeping the project on-time and on-budget. I also want to thank our local creative partner, Letterpress Communications, for their excellence in launching our local marketing campaign, as well as many others on the team who worked so hard to ensure a positive outcome. Our collective vision is now a reality, and I can't be more thrilled with the result. Our ultimate goal is to make a lasting, indelible impression in the hearts and minds of our Longwood student tenants, who will carry fond memories created at College Corners with them for the rest of their lives. It's truly an honor."

To find out more, visit the College Corners' website at http://www.collegecornersonhigh.com. Tour walkthroughs for students and parents can be arranged by contacting Lisa Meadows at 434-414-1565 or info@collegecornersonhigh.com.

About College Corners on High

College Corners on High features modern off-campus student housing directly adjacent to Longwood University. The spacious units have been beautifully renovated and offer convenient access to both entertainment and education from its desirable location in the heart of Farmville. For more information, visit CollegeCornersonHigh.com.

About Kelley Properties, Inc

Kelley Properties, Inc. takes a creative, flexible, and customized approach to commercial real estate development. Highly collaborative, the firm creates value for communities and institutional partners, leaning on its 45 years of experience in successful development. Specializing in student housing and retail, Kelley Properties has developed more than 4 million square feet of commercial property in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

