Collective Agreement Between VIA Rail and Unifor Ratified

MONTRÉAL, May 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is pleased to announce the ratification of collective agreement 3 by the members of Unifor, Local 100, the union representing approximately 700 VIA Rail employees working in maintenance centres.

This two-year agreement (from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2021) was ratified by the membership on May 15 and, just like collective agreements 1 and 2, includes a 2% wage increase for 2021, benefits improvements as well as the review of several work rules.

"We are delighted that all collective agreements have now been ratified," said Martine Rivard, Chief Employee Experience Officer. "I would, of course, like to thank all parties who were involved in this process and who contributed to this positive outcome. In spite of the unprecedented situation faced since 2020, rigour and professionalism have led to this fair and reasonable agreement. Employees in our maintenance centres are crucial in ensuring that we offer a safe and enjoyable travel experience to our passengers and we look forward to continuing to work together in order to keep being the smarter way to travel."

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2005. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.