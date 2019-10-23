+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
23.10.2019 04:02:00

Collapse of trust is keynote speaker's topic at National PRIA Conference 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International futurist, author and educator, Mark Pesce, is to open the 2019 Public Relations Institute of Australia's National Conference in Melbourne on the subject of "PR and the New World Order: Trust, transformation and relevance." The conference is to be held on November 13 and 14 at the Crown Promenade and RMIT University in Melbourne.

 

Registration for the conference is through: https://www.pria.com.au/events/pria-national-conference

Pesce has written a number of books on the topics of cyber security, machine learning and what is truth in today's social media environment. He was made an honorary adjunct at the Sydney University of Technology's new Animal Logic Academy in 2017 for his expertise in virtual reality and media production.

In 2017 in conjunction with SouthernCross Austereo and Podcast One Australia he launched The Next Billion Seconds podcast which won him the best technical and scientific podcast at the 2018 Australian Podcast Awards.

Pesce's focus is on human relationships being the essential asset where trust has collapsed in the battle between truth and lies. His perspective is that all media passed through a computer can now be seen as suspect, manipulated and untruthful. Only through developing and maintaining deep personal relationships can attempts to deceive be defeated, he argues.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191021/2616412-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191021/2616412-1-b

SOURCE Public Relations Institute of Australia

