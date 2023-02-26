SMI 11'176 -0.6%  SPI 14'386 -0.5%  Dow 32'817 -1.0%  DAX 15'210 -1.7%  Euro 0.9917 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'179 -1.9%  Gold 1'811 -0.7%  Bitcoin 21'735 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9405 0.0%  Öl 83.2 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Tarifabschluss: K+S-Beschäftigte erhalten mehr Geld
Handel, Propaganda, Banken: Neue EU-Sanktionen gegen Moskau in Kraft
EZB-Ratsmitglied Visco: Leitzinsen werden steigen bis Inflationsziel erreicht ist
Castle PE-Aktie: Castle Private Equity rutscht in die roten Zahlen
Ericsson-Aktie: Ericsson entlässt Tausende Mitarbeiter
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
27.02.2023 00:00:00

Collaboration Brings Innovative Productivity Solutions to 3 Billion Frontline Workers Worldwide

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, weavix™ announced a collaboration with Microsoft that expands its capabilities to leverage the newest edge-to-cloud connectivity and platform services from Microsoft. weavix™, a leading software platform for frontline communication and productivity, will utilize Microsoft Azure, and Azure private MEC, and begin exploring the use of Azure Space satcom technologies to deliver its full suite of enterprise vital applications. 

"Our Internet of Workers™ [IoW] platform pairs a streamlined collaboration suite with reliable productivity tools and software that's suitable for the frontline workplace," said Blake Carlson, Chief Operating Officer at weavix™. "Microsoft's infrastructure, solutions and integrations provide the ubiquitous connectivity critical in enabling weavix™ to best deliver vital applications to enterprises globally. This collaboration with Microsoft significantly advances our mutual objective of serving a new and historically underserved market - the frontline workforce."

This effort strategically positions Azure private MEC as the epicenter of private wireless and the Internet of Workers™ platform. Together, these solutions enable low latency, reliable coverage and high-performance connectivity for enterprises to effectively streamline productivity and collaboration on the frontline. 

Advanced Connectivity with Azure private MEC and Azure Space

Azure private MEC offers edge platform and private networking options that enable weavix™ to deliver its enterprise-vital solutions. With services ranging from cloud-managed container platform, and advanced communications to productivity insights, Azure private MEC supports the Internet of Workers™ platform with enhanced security and dependability. 

"To maintain their competitive advantage, enterprises worldwide must grow the productivity and maintain the safety of their frontline workers, often in poorly connected environments," said Shawn Hakl, VP of Product Management, Azure for Operators. "The breadth of weavix' s innovative suite of applications combined with the ubiquitous connectivity of Azure private MEC delivers enterprises a frontline communications tool that is easy to procure, deploy and manage. We anticipate weavix's progressiveness in exploring satcom technologies to deliver an even wider range of connectivity options in disparate work environments will further accelerate their innovations and market positioning as a leading Modern Connected App for Industry 4.0 scenarios in multiple industry verticals."

weavix™ joined Microsoft's Independent Software Vendor (ISV) program for Azure private MEC to rigorously test its software in a variety of cloud-based and MEC environments and rapidly develop new innovations and features within its platform. The program is designed to empower industry solutions with Azure private MEC to unlock the power of 5G for enterprises. Right now, Microsoft and weavix™ are rapidly testing compatibility to expand connectivity options with Azure Space. This includes satellite communications optimized for scenarios when cloud terrestrial connectivity is limited or unstable, such as in remote or offshore sites. 

Azure Space is positioned to revolutionize wireless deployment and satellite-enabled private cellular LTE which, with weavix™ interoperability, would unlock new doors in enterprise-grade connectivity for frontline workers to increase productivity and communicate effectively anytime and anywhere.  

Powered by Microsoft Azure 

The data insights, collaboration tools and productivity solutions provided by weavix™ use Microsoft Azure. Microsoft's deep portfolio of tools and cloud storage creates an accessible nesting area for data collected from weavix™. 

"weavix™ leverages Microsoft Azure to provide a suitable environment that powers both the communications stack and data consumption capabilities for our Internet of Workers™ platform," said Ben Burrus, Chief Product Officer at weavix™. "The cognitive services available make it easy to implement core digital transformation principles to a frontline work environment so these workers can feel empowered, and enterprises can experience higher productivity levels across the board. This collaboration allows weavix™ to take full advantage of these capabilities and more that cloud computing has to offer." 

Location and communications data from weavix™ can be readily accessed by users and executives through Workforce Diagnostics™. Enterprises have applied the insights gleaned from weavix™ to transform a variety of business functions. 

Visit the Microsoft booth at the 2023 Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona to learn more about this collaboration. 

About weavix™

weavix™, the Internet of Workers™ platform, revolutionizes frontline communication and productivity on a global scale. Since its founding, weavix™ has shaped the future of work by introducing innovative methods to better connect and empower the frontline workforce, like Enterprise-Vital Push-to-Three (EVPT3) communication. weavix™ transforms enterprise by providing data-driven insights into facilities and teams to maximize productivity and achieve breakthrough results. weavix™ is the single source of truth for both workers and executives. Our mission is to empower workers around the world with disruptive technology. Visit https://weavix.com/ for more information. 

Contact Information:
Justin Nickel
Chief Marketing Officer, weavix™
jnickel@weavix.com
3168662955 ext. 533

Monica Poe
Marketing Director, weavix™
mpoe@weavix.com
3165195912

Related Images






Image 1: weavix™ platform with Private Wireless


The walt™ smart radio, mobile app and web console showing the full Internet of Workers™ platform using private wireless.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend?

Bleibt Gold auch weiterhin die Krisenwährung. Wie hat sich der Preis in den letzten Monaten Entwickelt und welche Entwicklung ist bei Silber und Kupfer zu beobachten?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO bei Swiss Resource Capital AG; Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV im Experteninterview mit David Kund, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

24.02.23 Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.02.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Idorsia
24.02.23 Börse Aktuell – Als wäre nichts passiert
24.02.23 Marktüberblick: Munich Re nach Zahlen schwach
24.02.23 SMI wie festgefahren
24.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Rückfall an die Haltezone
23.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bachem Holding AG
23.02.23 Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'604.64 19.58 WSSM2U
Short 11'834.81 13.95 BSSSMU
Short 12'306.26 8.72 6SSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11'176.04 24.02.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'711.07 19.25 AISSMU
Long 10'441.23 13.29 A7SSMU
Long 10'026.56 8.86 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie etwas tiefer: Credit Suisse laut Aktionär Harris mögliches Übernahmeziel - Abflüsse aus Immobilienfonds
US-Dollar springt zum Franken über 0,94 - Eurokurs nach Sieben-Wochen-Tief etwas erholt
Kommt ein neues Tesla-Modell? Was über "Highland" bekannt ist
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk: Investorentag im März - Masterplan 3 angekündigt
Medical Properties Trust gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Kryptowährungen im Fokus: Analyst befürchtet Einbruch beim Bitcoinkurs
Aus diesen Gründen erwirbt Warren Buffett mit Berkshire Hathaway keine Immobilien
AI-Aktien im Turbomodus: Ist AI-Trend ein nachhaltiger Erfolg - oder nur ein Meme-Hype?
BASF-Aktie tiefrot: BASF rechnet mit rückläufigem Ergebnis - BASF baut 2'600 Stellen ab und beendet Aktienrückkaufprogramm vorzeitig
Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger fordert Verbot von Kryptowährungen - "Dummes Glücksspiel"

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anhaltende Inflation bringt Zinssorgen zurück: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schlussendlich abgeschlagen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins

Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche sichtlich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.