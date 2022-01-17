SMI 12’633 0.9%  SPI 16’029 0.9%  Dow 35’912 -0.6%  DAX 15’934 0.3%  Euro 1.0432 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’302 0.7%  Gold 1’820 0.1%  Bitcoin 38’522 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9143 0.1%  Öl 86.5 0.1% 
18.01.2022 00:22:00

Collabera Recognized in Top 100 for Diversity

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collabera is proud to be recognized as one of the top 100 highest-rated companies for diversity by Comparably.com as part of its 2021 fifth annual Best Places to Work Awards.

The ratings are based on sentiment feedback provided by current employees of color who anonymously rated their companies in 16 core workplace culture metrics on Comparably.com during the previous 12 months. The results were based on 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies. 

Karthik Krishnamurthy, Collabera's chief executive officer, said: "As one of the largest minority-owned technology and talent firms in the U.S., we live diversity and inclusion every day. We know that diverse points of view and experiences drive creativity and innovation which translates to better business outcomes and solutions."

Employees of color collectively rated the winning companies nearly 20% higher than other companies sitewide on Comparably.com. The average diversity score is 85% for the top-rated large companies compared to 68% sitewide.

"A fundamental part of our culture is valuing the unique perspective each person brings to work and encouraging our employees to openly express their ideas. This recognition is reflective of the way we operate every day. We welcome people of every background to Collabera to help our clients shape the future," said Susan Youngblood, chief people officer, Collabera.

Collabera continuously supports raising the level and perception of minority businesses to national prominence in corporate America as a member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

About Collabera

Collabera's comprehensive technology and talent solutions enable organizations to drive growth. While our clients' success is at the center of everything we do, so is our ability to ensure that they are always future ready. Collabera works with 59% of the Fortune 100 companies across Banking, Financial Services, Technology, Communication Services and Healthcare/Life Sciences industries. Headquartered in Basking Ridge, N.J., Collabera has more than 17,000 professionals across 10 countries, 60 offices and 3 global delivery centers.

Contact:
Aleesa Talmadge
aleesa.talmadge@collabera.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collabera-recognized-in-top-100-for-diversity-301462330.html

SOURCE Collabera

