Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’894 0.2%  SPI 17’096 0.1%  Dow 44’556 0.0%  DAX 22’845 0.2%  Euro 0.9444 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’534 0.3%  Gold 2’935 1.3%  Bitcoin 86’027 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9029 -0.1%  Öl 75.8 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ams-OSRAM137918297Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526OC Oerlikon Corporation81682Siegfried1428449Galderma133539272Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882
Top News
KI-Beben durch DeepSeek: JPMorgan verrät die grossen Gewinner - und die Verlierer
Morgan Stanley zweifelt weiteren Fed-Zinsschritten an - Sind Trumps Zölle Schuld?
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Aktien in der Besprechung: Georg Fischer, Wienerberger und STEICO
Schweizer Dividendenaktien: Diese Titel könnten vor der Ausschüttung zulegen
Tech-Bilanzen im Fokus: Wird NVIDIA zukünftige KI-Aktien prägen?
Suche...
Colgate-Palmolive Aktie [Valor: 919477 / ISIN: US1941621039]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.02.2025 00:33:08

Colgate-Palmolive Company Announces Deal To Acquire Prime100

Colgate-Palmolive
77.68 CHF -1.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) a US-based multinational consumer goods company Tuesday announced that it is set to acquire Care TopCo Pty Ltd, owner of Prime100, strengthening Hill's Pet Nutrition's presence in Australia and entering the fresh pet food market while complementing its science-led, vet-endorsed diets as a part of its expansion strategy, which involves investing in rapidly growing product segments related to its core categories.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Prime100 is a fresh pet food brand that provides both refrigerated and shelf-stable products, available through pet specialty stores and other retailers across Australia. Since its launch in 2014, Prime100 has become a leading fresh pet food brand in the country, recognized for its science-driven product lines and veterinary endorsement.

The acquisition will be funded through a combination of debt and cash and is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approval in Australia.

The transaction is not expected to have a significant impact on diluted earnings per share for 2025.

Tuesday CL closed at $86.39 or 0.41% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Colgate-Palmolive Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?