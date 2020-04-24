+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
24.04.2020 10:23:00

ColdZyme Re-certified to Class III in the EU

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica's common cold spray ColdZyme® has been re-certified under the Council Directive 93/42/EEC (MDD) by the notified body Eurofins Product Testing. Thereby, ColdZyme will have a CE marking of the highest class, which implies that the product can be sold as a class III medical device within the EU until May 2024. ColdZyme and its documentation have been reviewed by Eurofins, which is an organization designated by a Competent authority for certification of medical devices within the EU. Eurofins has reviewed the complete documentation for ColdZyme including data for safety, efficacy and product benefits.

The re-certification process has covered a re-classification of ColdZyme from class I to class III. The background to the re-classification is a change of the interpretation of animal tissue, which is based on the fact that ColdZyme contains an enzyme (trypsin) derived from the atlantic cod (Gadus morhua). In this process, the intended use and product benefits have been reviewed and approved with respect to clinical efficacy and safety documentation. According to the re-certification by Eurofins the intended use is: `to treat and alleviate common cold', and with the following product benefits: 

  • ColdZyme protects against common cold viruses.
  • ColdZyme can help shorten the duration of a common cold if used at an early stage of the infection.
  • ColdZyme alleviates common cold symptoms and soothes sore throat.

"This is a very gratifying notification. Eurofins has performed an extensive review of both Enzymatica's processes and the documentation for ColdZyme, and found that the product meets the requirements for a CE marking class III. Thus, pre-clinical data, clinical data, production processes and quality system have been reviewed and found to correspond with the requirements of the highest classification for medical device products within the EU, which is a clear quality stamp and increases the trust for our common cold spray on an international level," says Fredrik Lindberg, CEO of Enzymatica.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Lindberg, CEO Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 (0)708-86 53 70 | Email: fredrik.lindberg@enzymatica.com

Carl-Johan Wachtmeister, Communication manager Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 (0)701-88 50 21 | Email: carl-johan.wachtmeister@enzymatica.com

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme®, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Phone: +46 (0)8 463 83 00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Enzymatica AB Ideon Science Park, SE-223 70 Lund, Sweden Telefon +46 46-286 31 00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enzymatica-ab/r/coldzyme-re-certified-to-class-iii-in-the-eu,c3096088

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18091/3096088/1235372.pdf

Release

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 106.60
1.81 %
Swisscom 515.20
0.31 %
Givaudan 3’260.00
0.00 %
Roche Hldg G 344.95
-0.17 %
Novartis 85.96
-0.58 %
LafargeHolcim 35.79
-2.00 %
Adecco Group 38.61
-2.13 %
CieFinRichemont 52.12
-2.29 %
CS Group 7.67
-2.61 %
The Swatch Grp 183.90
-3.01 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:59
Vontobel: derimail - 50% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt
08:35
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
06:07
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – The trend is your friend / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtwelle?
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
23.04.20
The Economic Stimulus/Relief-Debt Paradox
23.04.20
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie hebt ab: Dufry will mit frischem Kapital die Dürreperiode überstehen
Nestlé kann Wachstum im ersten Quartal kräftig steigern
CS-Aktie leicht im Plus: Credit Suisse überzeugt im ersten Quartal mit mehr Gewinn dank Steuergutschrift
SNB schreibt im ersten Quartal Milliarden-Verlust - Aktie zieht an
SMI schliesst kaum bewegt, aber DAX klar im Plus -- US-Börsen schliessen nahezu unverändert -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Zu diesem drastischen Schritt greift Amazon in der Corona-Krise
Lufthansa-Aktie im Sinkflug: Lufthansa macht wegen Corona Milliarden-Verlust im ersten Quartal
Warum Novogratz jetzt Aktien leerverkauft und weiter den Bitcoin unterstützt
Commerzbank diskutiert wohl Schliessung jeder zweiten Filiale - Aktie mit Pluszeichen
Wirecard-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: KPMG-Sonderuntersuchung liefert bislang keine Belege für Bilanzmanipulation

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben ab
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren tiefer im Freitagshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost werden vor dem Wochenende Verluste verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB