Cold Wallet Company Ballet Introduces New Product to Commemorate Bitcoin Pizza Day

LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ballet today announced a new physical cryptocurrency collectible -- the REAL Pizza wallet.

The REAL Pizza wallet is a stainless steel cold wallet with a design that commemorates Bitcoin Pizza Day.

On May 22, 2010, now known as Bitcoin Pizza Day, an early cryptocurrency enthusiast conducted the first documented purchase of a tangible object using cryptocurrency.

On that day, Laszlo Hanyecz persuaded another cryptocurrency aficionado, Jeremy Sturdivant, to accept 10,000 bitcoins in exchange for two large pizzas. At the time, 10,000 bitcoins were worth $41. That amount of bitcoin is now worth $94 million.

Ballet's REAL Pizza wallet pays tribute to the tenth anniversary of this sale with a pizza-inspired design. Like Hanyecz's purchase, the REAL Pizza wallets are sold in pairs.

"Ballet's new REAL Pizza wallet marks bitcoin's uptrending history with a stylish and durable collectible that has a celebratory design," said Ballet founder and CEO Bobby Lee. "We hope the community finds the limited-edition REAL Pizza wallet a unique expression of the exciting progress bitcoin has made over the past 10 years."

Lee also mentioned that Ballet has already found success as the continuation to BTCC Mint, BTCC's physical bitcoin brand, which, over its three years of business, sold physical bitcoins worth more than $60 million dollars in today's prices.

Ballet raised more than $3 million in seed round financing in 2019 led by Ribbit Capital—a prominent Silicon Valley venture capital firm that has invested in Coinbase, Revolut, Robinhood, Xapo, and many other early stage fintech companies. It was founded in September 2019.

The Ballet REAL Pizza wallet is available for preorder now: https://store.balletcrypto.com/products/real-pizza

About Ballet:

Ballet provides simple and elegant cryptocurrency solutions backed up by robust and cutting-edge technology. The firm was founded by a group of experienced cryptocurrency experts from Asia, Europe, and the U.S.A, including Bobby Lee, the founder of China's first cryptocurrency exchange. The company aims to boost cryptocurrency adoption to billions of users through intuitive, cutting-edge hardware wallet solutions. Ballet's innovative physical wallets are a one-stop solution for managing multiple cryptocurrencies on the go, in the form of a physical asset. Ballet wallets are made through an innovative and secure multinational assembly process, in which private key components are generated in a two-step process on two different continents, ensuring safety and peace of mind for all its customers.

About Ballet REAL Wallets:

Ballet's first product series is called REAL. REAL wallets give users full and permanent control of their cryptocurrency private keys, always allowing them access to their funds regardless of changes in wallet technology. REAL wallets are credit card-shaped and made of stainless-steel. The wallets allow users to store and access their cryptocurrency safely on the go. REAL wallets can also be used immediately, without any setup or complicated account registrations. They also support multiple cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, XRP, and many others on a single wallet. Ballet products are accompanied by a free smartphone application that allows users to view and manage their assets. The wallet supports many popular cryptocurrencies, which are all stored on the same physical wallet using the same private key data. Ballet wallets are made using a secure multinational manufacturing process, in which two separate private key components are generated in a two-step process on two different continents. This wallet security feature ensures no Ballet employee ever can gains access to both pieces of the private key necessary for decrypting and accessing funds stored on Ballet wallets. The company also does not retain any of the private key data, giving users true security for their cryptocurrency assets.

About Bobby Lee:

Bobby Lee is an entrepreneur and bitcoin proponent. Lee founded BTCC, China's first cryptocurrency exchange, and sold the company in 2018. Prior to founding BTCC, Lee was vice president at Walmart, and one of the early software engineers at Yahoo. Lee is regularly invited to speak on cryptocurrency, liberty, and economics, and is a board member of the Bitcoin Foundation. Lee has a bachelor's and master's degree in computer science from Stanford University.

