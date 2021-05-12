SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 33’588 -2.0%  DAX 15’150 0.2%  Euro 1.0975 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’947 0.0%  Gold 1’817 -1.1%  Bitcoin 49’204 -4.0%  Dollar 0.9089 0.6%  Öl 69.1 0.7% 
12.05.2021 22:22:00

Cold Stone Creamery Offers the Ultimate Cake Batter Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2003, a Cold Stone Creamery® franchisee came up with the idea for Cake Batter Ice Cream® and the rest is history. Now, just in time for warmer weather, Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is celebrating this bestselling flavor by reinventing it once again, offering Strawberry Cake Batter™ Ice Cream and Marbled Cake Batter™ Ice Cream, along with the original Cake Batter Ice Cream®, each featured in a Creation™.

Birthday Cake Remix™

For strawberry lovers, the Strawberry Batter Batter™ Creation™ is made with Strawberry Cake Batter™ Ice Cream, Red Velvet Cake, Graham Cracker Pie Crust and Whipped Topping. Marble-ous Cake Batter™ features Marbled Cake Batter™ Ice Cream, Yellow Cake, Brownie and Caramel. If you're a fan of the classics, you can't go wrong with Birthday Cake Remix™, made with Cake Batter Ice Cream®, Rainbow Sprinkles, Brownie and Fudge.

"Cake Batter Ice Cream is quintessentially Cold Stone Creamery," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "We wanted to pay homage to our top selling flavor and reimagine it with delicious new combinations, leading us to create two additional cake batter-themed flavors everyone is sure to enjoy."

Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide will offer the new flavors, Strawberry Cake Batter™ and Marbled Cake Batter™, until August 31, while the original Cake Batter Ice Cream® is here to stay!

Featured & Promotional Flavors:

  • Cake Batter Ice Cream®
  • Strawberry Cake Batter™ Ice Cream
  • Marbled Cake Batter™ Ice Cream

Featured & Promotional Creations™:

  • Birthday Cake Remix™: Cake Batter Ice Cream®, Rainbow Sprinkles, Brownie & Fudge
  • Strawberry Batter Batter™: Strawberry Cake Batter™ Ice Cream, Red Velvet Cake, Graham Cracker Pie Crust & Whipped Topping
  • Marble-ous Cake Batter™: Marbled Cake Batter™ Ice Cream, Yellow Cake, Brownie & Caramel

Promotional Mix-ins

  • Red Velvet Cake

About Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

Marble-ous Cake Batter™

Strawberry Batter Batter™

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-stone-creamery-offers-the-ultimate-cake-batter-experience-301290253.html

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

﻿

