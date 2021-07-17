SMI 12’027 0.4%  SPI 15’460 0.3%  Dow 34’688 -0.9%  DAX 15’540 -0.6%  Euro 1.0859 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’036 -0.5%  Gold 1’812 -1.0%  Bitcoin 29’240 0.6%  Dollar 0.9196 0.2%  Öl 73.3 0.0% 
17.07.2021 15:00:00

Cold Stone Creamery Celebrates National Ice Cream Day

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice cream lovers, rejoice! National Ice Cream Day is on Sunday, July 18 and Cold Stone Creamery (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is offering My Cold Stone Club Rewards members a special deal.

Cold Stone Creamery delivers The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience(r) through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Cold Stone Creamery is a subsidiary of Kahala Brands, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world. For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com (PRNewsFoto/Cold Stone Creamery) (PRNewsFoto/)

"Whether you're a fan of classic Signature Creations™ like Chocolate Devotion® and Birthday Cake Remix™, or if you prefer to build your own ice cream concoctions, Cold Stone Creamery wants to help you celebrate the best day of the year," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "This National Ice Cream Day we're celebrating with our My Cold Stone Club Rewards members and inviting others to join and share the joy of ice cream with their family and friends."

In honor of National Ice Cream Day, Cold Stone Creamery will offer guests $3 off a purchase of $10 or more. This offer will be valid Sunday, July 18 through Thursday, July 22, 2021 and is redeemable online only. Guests must log into or sign up for a My Cold Stone Club Rewards account and use promo code ICECREAMDAY at checkout to receive the deal.

About Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-stone-creamery-celebrates-national-ice-cream-day-301335954.html

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

﻿

