17.06.2021 14:15:00

Cold chain market to grow by USD 230.29 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold Chain Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The global cold chain market is expected to grow by USD 230.29 billion during 2020-2024, according to the new report from Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 17%.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. 
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cold Chain Market Analysis Report by Type (Refrigerated warehouse and Refrigerated transportation), Application (Meat, fish, and seafood, dairy and frozen desserts, fruits, vegetables, and beverages, bakery and confectionery, and Healthcare), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.
The cold chain market is driven using RFID in cold chain logistics. In addition, the increasing number of trade corridors is anticipated to boost the growth of the Cold Chain Market.

The standard RFID tracking and tracing support the planning and fast decision-making. The cold chain RFID system includes a tag, a sensor, and a reader, which communicate through radio transmission. RFID devices provide more accurate reading without opening the package. RFID derives can be placed in cold storage transport vehicles which will help enterprises to monitor the environment temperature on the go. Also, it helps in managing the temperature inside the vehicle. These data help enterprises to take necessary steps regarding quality control and efficient distribution of products. Hence, the use of RFID will drive the growth of the global cold chain market during the forecast period.

Major Five Cold Chain Companies:

AGRO Merchants Group

AGRO Merchants Group offers cold storage solutions equipped with various types of infrastructure, including mobile racking and AS/RS.

Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust offers cold chain logistics and temperature-controlled warehouses for enterprise storage requirements.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Deutsche Post DHL Group offers road transport cold chain solutions for the life science industry.

John Swire & Sons Ltd.

John Swire & Sons Ltd. offers premier public refrigerated warehousing and related logistics services.

Kloosterboer

Kloosterboer offers services such as logistics, storage, repacking and bundling products, cross-docking, and order picking and shock freezing in the cold chain.

Cold Chain Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2019-2024)

  • Refrigerated warehouse - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Refrigerated transportation - size and forecast 2019-2024

Cold Chain Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2019-2024)

  • Meat, fish, and seafood - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dairy and frozen desserts - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Fruits, vegetables, and beverages - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Bakery and confectionery - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Healthcare - size, and forecast 2019-2024

Cold Chain Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2019-2024)

  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - size and forecast 2019-2024
  • The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2019-2024

﻿

