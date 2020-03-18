Coinstreet Partners Responds To COVID-19 By Launching Global Online Investor Roadshow Covering 30 Countries And 15 Languages

HONG KONG, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, Coinstreet Partners (Coinstreet), an award-winning decentralized investment banking group and F.M.T. (Finance, Media & Tech) consultancy firm, is converting its conventional private placement, alternative investments and digital assets investor roadshow into a series of digital events by launching Global Online Investor Roadshow (GOIR).

The Global Online Investor Roadshow (GOIR) is tailor-made for the new challenges presented by COVID-19. By invitation only, the roadshow is composed of four online sessions to be held in one week, covering four major regions globally, with each region covering multiple countries. The four regions include --

ASIA - China , Japan , Korea, Singapore , Thailand , Indonesia , Malaysia , Philippines , Vietnam , Australia & Russia .

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA - UAE, Saudi Arabia , Qatar , Mauritius , Israel , Turkey , Egypt , Nigeria , & South Africa .

EUROPE - UK, France , German, Italy , Spain , Switzerland , Nordic & Russia .

AMERICAS - USA , Canada , Mexico , Brazil , Argentina .

Each session will include a state of the market keynote from industry experts, and presentations from high-quality projects that are carefully selected from a judging panel composed of experienced investment bankers and professional investors. All speeches and presentations will be simultaneously interpreted from English into fifteen languages including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Indonesian, Malay, Hindi, Arabic, Turkish, Persian, Russian, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, German, and Swedish. GOIR is the biggest online investor conference of its kind with broadest reach in terms of regional and time zone coverage, and number of languages with simultaneous interpretation.

In addition to the above four regional online sessions where hundreds of professional investors are expected to join, exclusive local satellite events for small groups of local professional investors will be organized. These include one selected location for each region, for total of four on-site sessions in the entire roadshow, such as Tokyo for Asia session, Dubai for Middle East & Africa session, London for Europe session and New York for American session. Additionally, Coinstreet representatives and broker dealer partners will provide local support and follow up to ensure most efficient communication.

"We are in the midst of a global crisis now, where assuring the safety of everyone is of utmost importance," said Samson Lee, Founder and CEO of Coinstreet. "In Chinese, the word "CRISIS" is comprised of two characters "Wei" and "Ji", meaning "danger" and "opportunity" respectively. Many investors are frustrated as the current environment creates certain obstacles to meeting with entrepreneurs and vetting various investment opportunities. Coinstreet is taking an active role in this market crisis, and bringing great deals to investors' doorsteps through GOIR. By capturing a bigger audience and broadening market coverage, we can also provide better service to our corporate clients, while managing everyone's health & safety risk."

"Under the current environment, online roadshows will be a key way for doing private placements moving forward," said Richard Rappaport, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of WestPark Capital, a strategic partner of Coinstreet Partners. "We are very pleased to premiere a very exclusive deal on this roadshow - American Pacific Bancorp, which is a pre-IPO bank holding company for a US listing. We believe this will bring a very unique opportunity to the exclusive group of investors attending this roadshow."

"Innovation is key to inspire growth. BMI Capital has strong traditional investment banking experience and a vast institutional investor network in both the US and Asia regions. It is really exciting to collaborate with Coinstreet to expand our service globally through online platforms," said Robert Trapp, CEO of BMI Capital International.

"Since launching Coinstreet USA earlier this year, we have made enormous strides for our clients, and helping to link East and West by informing U.S. investors of meticulously curated pan-Asian ventures, and Asian financial circles of the U.S.-based projects. We believe that our F.M.T. focus -- offering corporate clients an integrated set of media, technology and financial services, is making a huge difference, accelerating time to money for our clients while keeping costs in check," said Max Smetannikov, General Partner of Coinstreet USA. "The latest initiative, developed in defiance on COVID-19, is a great testament to spirit and determination of our organization."

According to a survey from the World Economic Forum, around 10% of global GDP will be tokenized and stored on Blockchain by 2027. Coinstreet serves clients with tokenization needs ranging from stablecoins, real estate, financial services, technology, biotech, healthcare, telecommunications, energy, manufacturing, hotel, hospitality, lifestyle, gaming, media and entertainment sectors. Significant growth in the number of high-quality STO projects and global expansion of investor communities is expected, as adaptation of this new corporate finance model gains popularity globally.

For more information, please visit – https://coinstreet.partners/

About Coinstreet Partners (Coinstreet)

Founded in 2017 and in collaboration with BMI Group, Coinstreet is an award-winning* decentralized investment banking group and consultancy firm in the Finance, Media & Tech (FMT) field, providing a business eco-system for the new era of digital economy. Coinstreet focuses on five business segments: Token Finance Consultancy, Digital Asset & Wealth Management, PR Media & Investor Relations, Digital Asset Tokenization & Trading Platform, and Decentralized Finance & DLT Solutions. Coinstreet's group consists of companies in both financial and technology sectors, including --

BMI Coinstreet Digital (http://bcdigital.io/), a joint venture with BMI Group (a 25 years+ traditional international financial services group) for developing asset tokenization and STO market opportunities.

(http://bcdigital.io/), a joint venture with BMI Group (a 25 years+ traditional international financial services group) for developing asset tokenization and STO market opportunities. THE STO LAB (http://thestolab.com/), a global business alliance network and eco-system for sourcing and distributing high-quality STO projects in international markets.

(http://thestolab.com/), a global business alliance network and eco-system for sourcing and distributing high-quality STO projects in international markets. Blackwhale (http://blackwhale.io) , an integrated PR, marketing, events and communications consultancy firm, providing end-to-end investor community life cycle management programs with best of breed media and FinTech technologies.

(http://blackwhale.io) an integrated PR, marketing, events and communications consultancy firm, providing end-to-end investor community life cycle management programs with best of breed media and FinTech technologies. STO Global-X (http://www.stgx.io/), a technology company providing marketplace solutions for end-to-end digital assets / security token life cycle management.

(http://www.stgx.io/), a technology company providing marketplace solutions for end-to-end digital assets / security token life cycle management. DFINI (http://dfini.com/), a technology company providing decentralized financial solutions for established institutions to adopt DLT, and for individuals around the world to engage with a restructured and more liberal financial systems.

* Winner of the "Asia Futurist Leadership Award" (Practitioner High Flyer Award – Outstanding Deal Originator in Asia), organized by the "Association of Family Offices in Asia".

* Winner of the "Security Tokens Realised Awards London 2020" (Judges Favorite Investment Bank /PE / Fund Embracing Digital Securities), organized by the "Juliet Leadership Summit".

For more information, please visit -- https://coinstreet.partners/

About WestPark Capital

WestPark Capital is a full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth sectors such as healthcare, software, technology, biotechnology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, media and telecom industries, among other categories. WestPark Capital provides a comprehensive range of corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, CMPOs, RDs, SIPOs and corporate finance advisory services. Additional information about WestPark Capital is available at www.wpcapital.com

About BMI Capital International LLC (BMI)

BMI Capital is a member of FINRA & SIPC and broker dealer providing investment banking and strategic advisory services to public and private corporations in the United States and abroad. BMI Capital has close Asian and UK connections offering clients the benefits that accompany a cross-border relationship with the U.S., Europe and Asia. Through these international contacts we act as a global "one-stop" corporate finance consultancy to offer innovative solutions to investors as well as those looking to raise capital for their business. Coinstreet Partners is a minority shareholder of BMI Capital. For more information, please visit -- https://www.bmicapital.com/

About American Pacific Bancorp, Inc.

American Pacific Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company incorporated in Texas, focused on (i) acquiring equity investments in bank(s) or other bank holding companies, and (ii) establishing or acquiring subsidiaries that engage in nonbanking activities closely related to banking, including mortgage banking, trust company, banking technology, loan servicing, leasing, problem asset management, real estate appraisal, certain real estate title insurance related activities, financial and investment advisory activities, management consulting, and advisory capital raising services. For more information, please visit -- http://amerpacbancorp.com/