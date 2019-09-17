17.09.2019 02:05:00

Coinsquad to Expand Tech Support Services to Hedera Hashgraph Public Distributed Ledger

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Coinsquad announced they are expanding their offering, built on public distributed ledger Hedera Hashgraph, to integrate Coinsquad's secure desktop/mobile device technical support software into a comprehensive decentralized solution for provisioning remote management for cryptocurrency, blockchain and other distributed ledger technologies. 

Coinsquad's service platform enables individual consumers and customers of major industry partners to request and receive support around the clock, enabling their agents with secure access to the digital asset portfolios and personal devices of clients. Available expertise includes, but is not limited to, assistance with cold and hot wallet storage, smart contracts, trading bots, masternodes, proxy staking, two factor authentication,  and Know Your Customer (KYC) forms. 

Frederic Rough, CEO of Coinsquad, said, "Hedera has tremendous potential to change how we use the internet. DLT's will no longer be looked upon as nascent technology in terms of performance, security, stability, governance, and regulatory compliance. The bar has been set high."

By expanding the platform on top of Hedera, Coinsquad will create relationships based on the highest level of trust and accountability, giving users the utmost confidence in the safety, privacy, and integrity of each service call.

The platform works with Solidity smart contracts in conjunction with a revolutionary virtual machine that allows for secure screen-sharing and session recording. Smart contracts will run on Hedera and be home to Coinsquad's ticketing and billing infrastructure, along with complete accountability of each support session. For the first time customers will be able to access all records upon request for total transparency.

Frederic Rough, CEO of Coinsquad says, "In an industry where tech support does not exist, we are introducing the first fully-decentralized tech support application that can be used by any Managed Service Provider (MSP), not just in the cryptocurrency space but everywhere in IT. Hashgraph's asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance property is the gold standard for security in distributed systems. Web 3.0 is the next phase of the internet and we are the first to provide tech support service to utilize the core technology."

Coinsquad is a "Geeksquad" for cryptocurrency, a Managed Cryptocurrency Service Provider offering to protect clients in a 24x7, developing marketplace.

Alex Godwin, Director of Business Development, EMEA at Hedera Hashgraph, said, "Developers across the distributed ledger ecosystem are recognizing the benefits of building their applications on top of Hedera," "We are pleased that Coinsquad has chosen to expand their offering on top of the Hedera public network, so that they can achieve the efficiency, fairness and security benefits that Hedera uniquely provides."

Efficiency and integrity are crucial to every customer's experience with every company across all industries. Coinsquad understands that reaching the pinnacle of quality service will require nothing short of the ultimate in performance and security, which is why they deem Hedera Hashgraph the most suitable platform for helping to deliver unmatched customer satisfaction.

Unlimited monthly support is currently available to digital asset holders who subscribe to a monthly or annual service plan. Coinsquad is a B2B and B2C managed Cryptocurrency Service Provider based in Los Angeles, CA.

About Coinsquad

Coinsquad is a Managed Cryptocurrency Service Provider offering onsite as well as remote assistance with digital assets. The Coinsquad decentralized application allows users to securely receive remote support utilizing the Hedera Hashgraph platform in conjunction with other quantum-proof technology. For the first time customers will be able to access all records upon request for total transparency. Frederic Rough, CEO of Coinsquad, and Jake Perez, CTO of Coinsquad guided the development of the technology to fill the void for the lack of IT support in this new emerging market.

For more information, visit www.coin-squad.com, or follow us on Twitter at @coinsquadMCSP,  telegram at t.me/Coinsquad, Linkedin at www.linkedin.com/company/coinsquad, or Discord at https://discord.gg/DD3AXDT

About Hedera

Hedera is a decentralized public network where anyone can carve out a piece of cyberspace to transact, play, and socialize in a secure, trusted environment. Developers can build secure, fair, blazing-fast decentralized applications on top of the Hedera platform. Dr. Leemon Baird, Hedera Hashgraph Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, and Mance Harmon, Co-founder and CEO of Hedera, invented and developed the groundbreaking hashgraph technology after working at the United States Air Force Academy and as founders of Trio Security, BlueWave Security, and Swirlds, Inc.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hashgraph, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/whitepaper.

Contact: frough@coin-squad.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinsquad-to-expand-tech-support-services-to-hedera-hashgraph-public-distributed-ledger-300919157.html

SOURCE Hedera Hashgraph

