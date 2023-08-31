Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'135 0.4%  SPI 14'672 0.4%  Dow 34'890 0.1%  DAX 15'976 0.5%  Euro 0.9580 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'316 0.0%  Gold 1'944 0.1%  Bitcoin 24'091 0.5%  Dollar 0.8821 0.4%  Öl 86.6 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Stadler Rail217818Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Lonza1384101
Top News
US-Börsenaufsichtsbehörde SEC könnte sich für Ethereum-ETFs öffnen
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie im Minus: Relief Therapeutics und Acer gehen Lizenz-Abkommen ein
Das sind die aktuellen Preise von Öl, Erdgas & Co.
Romande Energie-Aktie fällt dennoch: Romande Energie wieder in den schwarzen Zahlen - Zahlen für 2022 korrigiert
UBS-Aktie springt auf Mehrjahreshoch: UBS mit Rekordgewinn im zweiten Quartal - Schweiz-Geschäft der CS wird vollständig integriert
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Coinsilium Group Aktie [Valor: 30914514 / ISIN: VGG225641015]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.08.2023 13:18:17

Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights

Coinsilium Group
0.01 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights

31-Aug-2023 / 12:18 GMT/BST

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

 

London, UK, 31 August 2023 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces that it has 195,208,234 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

 

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

 

The figure of 195,208,234 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries:

 

Coinsilium Group Limited  

Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman  

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive  

+350 2000 8223  

+44 (0) 7785 381 089  

www.coinsilium.com  

   

   

Peterhouse Capital Limited  

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl   (Aquis Corporate Adviser)  

+44 (0) 207 469 0930  

   

   

SI Capital Limited  

Nick Emerson  (Broker)  

+44 (0) 1483 413 500  

 

   

Notes to Editor:

About Coinsilium 

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsiliums wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Companys operational hub in Gibraltar. 

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG225641015
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: COIN
Sequence No.: 268520
EQS News ID: 1716225

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1716225&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Coinsilium Group Ltd

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coinsilium Group Ltd

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

12:38 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM AG
10:13 UBS KeyInvest: Cloud-Anbieter - KI-Boom schiebt Wachstum an/Energieversorger - Eine Branche in Bestform
09:33 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero nach Zahlen schwach
08:30 SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
30.08.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
29.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
29.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing
28.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell bleibt vage
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'550.00 18.75
Short 11'821.09 13.75 8JSSMU
Short 12'250.13 8.98 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'134.94 31.08.2023 13:23:36
Long 10'684.98 19.88 XBSSMU
Long 10'446.58 13.92 5SSMWU
Long 9'996.07 8.94 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie springt auf Mehrjahreshoch: UBS mit Rekordgewinn im zweiten Quartal - Schweiz-Geschäft der CS wird vollständig integriert
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
Ausblick: UBS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal - UBS muss nach CS-Übernahme liefern
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Evrysdi bei SMA "ab der Geburt" - Zulassung von Tecentriq-Variante in Grossbritannien
Implenia-Aktie knickt ein: Grossaktionär Norbert Ketterer trennt sich von Grossteil seiner Aktien
DocMorris-Aktie stärker: Deutsches Kabinett beschliesst E-Rezept
Stadler Rail-Aktie springt an: Stadler-Reingewinn erholt sich im ersten Semester - bisherige Ziele bestätigt
Lufthansa-Aktie in Rot: Lufthansa-Versicherungsgeschäft wohl auf dem Prüfstand
Darum sind Euro und Franken am Montag auf Erholungskurs zum Dollar
Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen gehen höher aus der Sitzung -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX beendet Handel etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit