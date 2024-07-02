COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Web3 Collaboration with Liteflow

Liteflow and Coinsilium Announce Strategic Collaboration, Opening Access to $1 Million for Early-Stage Web3 Startups

London, UK, 2 July 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Liteflow, Inc (“Liteflow”), an experienced Web3 and NFT technical developer.

The MoU is a first step in a planned long term strategic collaboration agreement (“the Collaboration”) with Liteflow.

The MoU and the Collaboration aim to provide financial backing, comprehensive advisory services, and cutting-edge technological resources to help budding companies navigate the complexities of the Web3 landscape and lay a strong foundation for long-term business success and innovation.

Highlights:

Empowering the Next Generation of Web3 Innovators

Coinsilium, a leading investor and advisor in Web3 and Liteflow, a leader in Web3 business transformation, are combining their expertise to cultivate innovation and growth in the blockchain sector.

The initial campaign is to launch imminently and will offer pre-selected start-up projects access to US$1million dedicated seed project funding, as part of a program to identify and support the next generation of leading Web3 projects.

Targeted projects will be selected from best-in-class DeFi, GameFi, and SocialFi applications.

Coinsilium and Liteflow to form an Investment Committee together with certain vetted and pre-approved co-investors, to evaluate and select suitable projects for collaboration and funding.

Project funding to be provided on a discretionary basis through a combination of cash and services. Coinsilium and Liteflow will have first rights to pre-seed investment opportunities.

In order to deliver maximum value to each startup, this initiative will focus on going beyond financial investment and includes strategic advisory services from both organisations and cutting-edge technological support from Liteflow.

Advisory and Tech Resources to Propel Growth

The advisory services will leverage the extensive industry experience and strategic insights of both Liteflow and Coinsilium. Liteflow’s expansive ecosystem of partners and deep understanding of Web3 technologies will be complemented by Coinsilium’s expertise in token generation events and venture building.

Together, they will guide select startups through the critical early stages of development, helping them refine their strategies, optimise operations, and achieve market readiness.

Liteflow will provide the essential technological resources necessary for startups to thrive in the Web3 environment. This includes tools for creating, managing, and selling NFT collections, tokenizing economies, and engaging audiences through innovative staking pools, marketing quests, and airdrops.

Coinsilium will offer expertise in Tokenomics, investor material drafting, and market making via third-party market makers, ensuring startups have the infrastructure needed to make a significant impact in the Web3 space.

Under the terms of the MoU, an Investment Committee will be established to evaluate and select suitable projects for collaboration and funding. The Investment Committee will include vetted and pre-approved co-investors, including Coinsilium and Liteflow, who will have first rights to pre-seed investment opportunities.

A Vision for a Robust Web3 Ecosystem

The Collaboration underscores the shared commitment of Liteflow and Coinsilium to foster a robust and dynamic Web3 ecosystem.

By providing early-stage companies with the resources they need to succeed, the Collaboration aims to drive innovation, support sustainable growth, and ensure that the Web3 industry continues to evolve in a positive and impactful direction.

Coinsilium and Liteflow have regularly collaborated in past hackathons and events. Notably, Liteflow is the organiser of a successful series of high profile global events under the ‘NFTVerse’ brand with ecosystem partners such as Animoca Brands and Blockchain Game Alliance. Coinsilium recently partnered with NFTVerse in Singapore in September 2023 with Coinsilium’s CEO Eddy Travia delivering a keynote address about Web3 social media.

Liteflow has today released a press release covering the Collaboration Agreement which can be seen here

https://liteflow.com/blog/liteflow-and-coinsilium-announce-strategic-collaboration/

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium commented:

“Coinsilium is most excited to announce this Collaboration with Liteflow, which is perfectly timed to leverage current market opportunities.

This comprehensive expansion positions Coinsilium to work with a wider range of prospective clients, materially enhancing potential revenue streams and the development comes at a pivotal moment in the Web3 space, where numerous opportunities are emerging for the Company.”

Anthony Estebe, CEO of Liteflow commented:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Coinsilium to launch this initiative. Our combined resources and expertise will empower the next generation of Web3 startups, helping them to navigate the challenges of this emerging industry and unlock their full potential.”

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium’s wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company’s operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

About Liteflow

Liteflow is a Web3 & NFT tool suite provider, offering solutions designed to propel business innovation and success. Catering to a broad spectrum of sectors including GameFi, PointFi, ArtFi, SocialFi, and DeFi, Liteflow supports projects from their inception to well-established phases. Trusted by leading companies, Liteflow is the go-to platform for transformative digital solutions.