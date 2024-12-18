COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

Coinsilium Group Limited

Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Portfolio Update

Gibraltar, 18 December 2024 – Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to provide a comprehensive update on its portfolio of Web3 investments, advisory services, and venture initiatives.

Over the past year, while the digital asset markets have been steadily recovering, Coinsilium has been focused on laying the groundwork for growth, capitalising on the improving market climate to advance its strategic objectives. At the same time, our investee companies and projects have continued to develop their businesses and execute on their own objectives, operating with a focus on bringing their solutions to market and achieving sustainable growth.

As the markets start to show clear signs of resurgence, marked by rising prices, renewed investor confidence, and increasing institutional adoption, we believe that many of the projects within our portfolio are now at a pivotal stage, well-positioned to capitalise on this upward momentum.

This improving environment provides a strong foundation for Coinsilium to advance its strategic objectives and unlock the value of the significant progress made across our investments, advisory services, and ventures. As we enter 2025, a year we view as a turning point for both the industry and Coinsilium, we are confident that the milestones achieved to date and the promising outlook for the year ahead, will inspire renewed confidence in the opportunities we are pursuing.

We are therefore pleased to share the following Strategic Portfolio Update, featuring a selection of standout projects that represent highlights from our Investment and Advisory portfolios, along with insights into where we expect to see further growth and success as we move into 2025.

Investment Portfolio Update

Otomato

Otomato is designed to simplify interactions with DeFi platforms through automation and user-friendly interfaces. It can help bridge the gap for DeFi traders without coding skills by automating complex tasks and providing clear, intuitive guides.

Coinsilium Investment in Otomato

Coinsilium’s investment in the Otomato Web3 Automation Protocol, as announced 3 July 2024, was made through a USD75,000 Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (“SAFT”) in the “Early Backers” round, with an option to acquire an additional USD150,150 of future tokens.

Otomato.xyz, a decentralised application, allows users to create and automate Web3 trading strategies without coding skills, generating revenues primarily from affiliate fees and transaction fees. As part of the agreement, Coinsilium earns 7.5% of platform revenues up to the point of the Token Listing Event (TGE).

Full announcement here: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/4689074

Protocol Development Progress

The Otomato engine is now 90% complete, with users set to gain access to its advanced capabilities by January 2025. This will include the ability to design complex automation flows featuring loops, multi-chain conditional triggers, and other advanced functionalities. A simplified interface, currently in development, will enable newcomers to deploy pre-configured strategies with just three clicks, dramatically reducing the barrier to entry. Users will also have the ability to share these strategies and earn royalties, fostering a collaborative and rewarding user ecosystem.

Strategic Shifts

Otomato is shifting its marketing focus from traditional automation to autonomous agents, aligning with the growing trend of AI-driven workflows. Autonomous agents are software programmes which respond to states and events in their environment independent from direct instruction by the user or owner of the agent, but acting on behalf and in the interest of the owner. The platform is now featured in the Mode Network Agents Apps Store, showcasing its capabilities to a broader Web3 audience (Mode Agents Apps Store).

Otomato is set for an official launch on Mode Network and Base (Coinbase’s Layer 2 network on Ethereum) in January 2025. These networks provide a robust foundation for adoption, with Base alone boasting approximately 95 million users and over one billion transactions to date. This strategic positioning ensures a strong user base to drive initial adoption and growth.

Otomato's development is progressing on multiple fronts as it prepares for a successful launch. The first AI layer is scheduled for integration into the protocol by the end of Q1 2025, enhancing system intelligence and usability.

Strong partnerships with prominent DeFi protocols are underway, with further details to be announced shortly. Additionally, discussions are ongoing with three external protocols eager to build on Otomato's infrastructure, including one focused on DeFi applications and another on alert systems, reflecting growing ecosystem interest.

To deliver immediate value post-launch, Otomato is actively expanding its integrations with blockchain protocols, prioritising its first strategy: yield optimisation.

Coinsilium Commentary: We are highly optimistic about the progress Otomato is making and its fast-track route to development. As a project that is both timely and highly synergistic, Otomato is well-aligned with the accelerated pace of innovation within the Web3 and AI-driven automation sectors. Coinsilium’s investment at this very early stage, secured at a low valuation, provides substantial upside potential, further supported by the strength of our strategic relationship and the expertise we bring to the table.

With a capable and focused team demonstrating strong execution, we see Otomato as a potential rising star within the Coinsilium portfolio. We encourage investors to monitor this project closely as it continues to gain momentum and stands out as a promising opportunity in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

Further information on Otomato is available in our Web3 report, available for download from the Coinsilium Website:

https://coinsilium.com/investors/web3-reports

Yellow Network

Yellow is pioneering the first-ever broker clearing network for the crypto industry, designed to address fragmented liquidity and enable a fully decentralised trading experience. Yellow is backed by a strong lineup of partners, including GSR, Gate.io, LD Capital, Master Ventures, Moonrock Capital, Yellow Spoon Capital, and NOIA, Yellow represents a promising opportunity within the evolving DeFi landscape.

Yellow Network is a Layer-3 decentralised Broker Clearing Network powered by State Channels used for communicating and trading between brokers and aggregating liquidity of connected nodes. Exchanges, brokers, and trading firms connect to the P2P network using a unified communication protocol. The main target of Yellow Network is to interconnect all blockchains unlocking access to liquidity for truly decentralised, cross-chain and ultra-high-speed trading.

Coinsilium Investment in Yellow Network

Yellow Network is a key investment within the Coinsilium portfolio, secured through a USD 200,000 SAFT Agreement for future Yellow digital tokens, as announced on 21 April 2022.

Under the terms of the Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT"), Coinsilium will receive USD200,000 in value of YELLOW tokens, vesting over a period of time. At this stage the Company cannot disclose specific details regarding price or number of Tokens to be received. Further details will be provided by way of an update to the market in due course, when the Company is able to do so.

Full announcement here: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/3526565

Progress update for 2024

On 18 September 2024 Yellow Network announced that it had closed a US$10 million seed round led by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen and other notable investors including leading Ethereum developer Consensys, crypto market-making and trading firm GSR and crypto native VC firm Moonrock Capital.

On 11 December 2024, Yellow Network’s CEO, Louis Bellet, posted that Yellow Network has surpassed 2 million registered users on the Yellow Vault, the cryptocurrency wallet and gateway to the Yellow Network ecosystem.

Outlook for 2025

The Yellow Network token listing is slated for Q1 2025. The token listing is a critical milestone since, once tokens are issued and listed on an exchange, this will provide for a mark-to-market valuation reference point for Coinsilium’s investment and potential liquidity event subject to vesting terms.

Coinsilium Commentary: Yellow represents a highly ambitious and strategically significant investment for Coinsilium. As an early-stage backer, we secured a position at a low relative valuation, providing considerable upside potential. The recent $10 million funding round, led by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen and positioning Yellow at a market valuation of over $200 million, underscores the confidence in Yellow’s ability to address key inefficiencies in the DeFi space. The upcoming token launch and listing of the YELLOW token, expected in Q1 2025, will mark an important liquidity event for Coinsilium, signalling the fruition of a long-term strategic investment. We encourage shareholders to monitor this project closely as it continues to progress towards becoming a key player in the decentralised clearing and DeFi trading landscape

Further information on Yellow is available in our Web3 report, available for download from the Coinsilium Website:

https://coinsilium.com/investors/web3-reports

Coin-Dash/SSV Network

ssv.network is a fully decentralised, open-source ETH staking network, based on Secret Shared Validator (SSV) technology. SSV is also known as DVT, or Distributed Validator Technology, as it provides an open and simple infrastructure for splitting and distributing a validator key into multiple KeyShares, for the purpose of running an Ethereum validator across multiple non-trusting nodes.

Coinsilium Investment in CoinDash/SSV Network

Coinsilium completed a USD75,000 investment in Coindash, as announced on 27 April 2017. Coindash’s main product, SSV Network, has since emerged as a key performer within our portfolio, and its progress to date underscores the significant potential of this early-stage investment.

Carrying Value in GBP as at 30 June 2024: £612,934 (31 December 2023: £176,744)

Progress Update

The SSV Network DAO has achieved a major milestone, surpassing 1 million ETH staked using Distributed Validator Technology (DVT). Since its launch in December 2023, the protocol has enhanced Ethereum staking security and decentralisation, becoming integral to the ecosystem. Originating from a collaboration with the Ethereum Foundation in 2020, SSV Network progressed through testnets before its mainnet launch with ten partners.

Security has been a priority, with audits by Least Authority and Quantstamp, and a $1 million Immunefi bug bounty programme. The network supports over ten staking applications, has issued 41 grants, and has 700+ node operators contributing to decentralised Ethereum staking.

In September 2024, the DAO introduced the ‘Alan’ Fork, a scaling upgrade that improved network stability and performance. It implemented Committee-Based Consensus and optimised subnet assignments, reducing CPU usage by 54% and bandwidth consumption by up to 90%, enhancing efficiency and lowering barriers for operators.

In November 2024, the DAO announced Anchor, a second SSV node client developed by Sigma Prime in Rust. This diversification reduces reliance on a single client and strengthens network resilience. Known for their Lighthouse Ethereum consensus client, Sigma Prime's involvement promotes best practices in client diversity.

Coinsilium Commentary: Coindash, through its flagship product SSV Network, continues to perform strongly, reinforcing the rationale for our investment. As a reminder to shareholders, the Company conducted its first revaluation of our stake in Coindash by 346% in the recent interim accounts, adjusted to reflect the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) performance of the SSV token. Since the revaluation, the SSV token has remained robust, currently trading at approximately $30. This follows its rise from $6.83 at year-end 2023 to $36.09 by 30 June 2024, with a peak of $61.30 earlier in the year. This performance highlights the continued strength of the SSV Network and its role in addressing critical Ethereum staking challenges.

Looking ahead to 2025, we see further potential for value appreciation as adoption of decentralised staking solutions accelerates. Shareholders are encouraged to keep an eye on this investment as it remains a significant part of our portfolio, with the prospect of further revaluations should SSV Network’s growth and market momentum persist.

Silta AI

Silta AI delivers fast, reliable due diligence, sustainability assessments and risk analysis for banking, investment funding (PE/VC), and M&A activities. Its innovative Ai-driven platform simplifies complex datasets with customisable criteria, providing precise, clear, and efficient insights for decision makers who need rapid, comprehensive analysis.

Coinsilium Investment Terms in Silta

The Convertible Loan Agreement principal amount of USD50,000 at a pre-money valuation of USD5m has now been converted into 22,306 new common shares of Silta at a price of USD 2.2416 per share.

Option Agreement for up to USD500,000 provides the rights to subscribe to up to 163,575 new shares in Silta at a pre-money valuation of USD7.5m, initially valid for 12 months, and now extended by 6 Months till March 2025.

Subject to Option exercised in full, Coinsilium will hold a total of 185,881 shares or 6.7% of the total share capital of Silta.

Full announcement here: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/4262216

Progress update for 2024

Earlier this year, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Asia's largest multilateral development bank, engaged Silta Finance to pilot the development of an AI technology stack. This technology significantly accelerates the due diligence and ESG assessment processes for infrastructure projects.

The Silta AI stack is a sophisticated assessment and reporting platform that transforms complex analytical tasks. The system can process thousands of documents simultaneously, evaluating them against comprehensive predetermined criteria and questions. Its advanced capabilities include cross-referencing findings against a precedents database while enriching the analysis with web-based intelligence. The platform then synthesises this information into detailed, customised reports tailored to specific client requirements. While initially deployed for infrastructure finance due diligence, the technology's versatility enables its application across multiple sectors, including mergers and acquisitions, real estate evaluation, research analysis, supply chain assessments, and venture capital investment screening.

In its first revenue year, 2024, Silta Finance is tracking to achieve approximately $1M USD in sales. Looking ahead to 2025, the company is in the process of securing $2.5M USD in its order book and continues to build a growing pipeline of potential customers from the banking sector.

Coinsilium Commentary: We are particularly enthused by the progress Silta Finance has made, demonstrating the scalability and versatility of its bespoke AI-driven technology stack, which has successfully found a critical use case in the infrastructure finance sector. Silta's partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), one of the largest infrastructure banks globally, further reinforces our confidence in the company’s ability to deliver innovative solutions to the market.

Coinsilium holds an attractive option to subscribe for up to USD 500,000 in shares at a USD 7.5 million pre-money valuation, a compelling opportunity given Silta's impressive revenue trajectory and expanding pipeline. With its proven capacity to deliver value in infrastructure finance and potential for cross-sector adoption, we view Silta as a standout early-stage investment and urge investors to monitor its progress closely as it continues to build momentum.

Greengage

Greengage’s core business activity centres on providing distributed e-money account services through partnerships with regulated payments-as-a-service firms, tailored to entrepreneurs, SMEs, family offices, and digital asset firms. Greengage offers its clients personal and business e-money accounts in over 50 currencies, including GBP, EUR, and USD. Clients benefit from 24/7 account access and a dedicated relationship manager for personalised support. The services include faster payments, CHAPS, and SEPA payment services, with access to SWIFT payments and Foreign Exchange (FX) depending on the chosen regulated partner provider.

Greengage also provides value-added services through a network of third-party providers. One such service is B2B loans, with the platform facilitating over a quarter of a billion USD in lending since its inception. An example of an innovative product is lending in fiat against tradable cryptocurrencies on a non-recourse basis to provide growth capital, alongside other unique financial solutions.

Coinsilium Investment Terms in Greengage

In August 2021 Coinsilium announced a strategic investment in Greengage through a combination of convertible debt and equity. This investment aligns with Coinsilium’s mission to support innovative companies that leverage blockchain technology to disrupt traditional financial systems. In June 2023, Coinsilium reported the conversion of the Greengage Loan Note and a Subscription for New Shares.

Investment Terms: Carrying Value in GBP as at 30 June 2024: £652,537 (31 December 2023: £514,613)

Progress update for 2024

Greengage and Coinbase Collaboration: As highlighted in our 4th July update, Greengage announced its collaboration with Coinbase to issue tokenised private credit. Greengage will originate SME debt utilising Coinbase’s innovative Diamond protocol, a smart contract-powered platform designed to bring greater efficiency and transparency to the private credit market.

This partnership represents a significant advancement in the digital finance space, addressing a critical need for SMEs by providing streamlined access to institutional-grade credit markets. By leveraging Coinbase’s state-of-the-art blockchain technology, Greengage aims to enhance SMEs' ability to secure capital, empowering them to operate and scale their businesses more effectively. This collaboration underscores the growing potential for blockchain-driven solutions to transform traditional financial markets.

Abu Dhabi expansion: In September 2024, Greengage announced its acceptance into Cohort 15 of Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem. Hub71 is a flagship initiative of the AED 50 billion Ghadan 21 economic accelerator programme, backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, a leading sovereign investor managing a diverse portfolio to generate sustainable financial returns. Strategically located in Abu Dhabi, Hub71 empowers companies like Greengage to scale globally by providing access to international markets, a robust capital ecosystem, and a global network of strategic partners.

By joining Hub71’s “Digital Assets” stream, Greengage will benefit from its focus on unleashing the disruptive potential of Web3 and digital assets while operating within the regulated environment of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This acceptance not only enhances Greengage’s corporate and regulatory profile but also significantly increases its access to capital by attracting top-tier venture capital funds and investors. Hub71 further supports Greengage’s setup and growth with a generous incentives programme of up to AED 750,000, reinforcing its ability to scale effectively within the evolving digital finance landscape.

Outlook for 2025

Greengage is aiming to progress its Series A next year. A Series A round represents the first significant round of venture capital financing typically occurring after the company has demonstrated meaningful traction, such as revenue growth, a solid user base, or product-market fit. For investors including Coinsilium, this round represents a critical inflection point, as it often involves institutional investors valuing the company at a materially higher level compared to earlier seed rounds.

This higher valuation reflects reduced risk and increased confidence in the company’s growth potential. Importantly, a Series A round can act as a liquidity event for early investors, marking a substantial step toward a future exit, such as a trade sale or IPO. It also serves as a key milestone for re-assessing the value of our investment as the company transitions to a more mature and scalable stage.

Coinsilium Commentary: We are highly encouraged by the significant progress Greengage has made, particularly in establishing itself at the heart of the rapidly evolving digital finance sector. The company’s collaboration with Coinbase to issue tokenised private credit demonstrates Greengage’s ability to innovate and secure meaningful partnerships, while its inclusion in Hub71’s Digital Assets Stream further enhances its growth prospects by providing access to capital, strategic partners, and global markets.

With plans to progress its Series A round for 2025, Greengage is at an inflection point, poised for a potential step-change in valuation as it matures and scales its operations. The timing of this progress aligns strongly with the favourable market cycle, as cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, continue to perform well and drive renewed confidence across the industry. We are particularly impressed by the management team’s determination to navigate previous challenges and position the business for success at this critical time.

Given Greengage’s strategic positioning and its growing traction, we believe Greengage has the potential to deliver meaningful returns and urge investors to monitor this promising opportunity, well positioned to continue to build momentum in the year ahead.

Further information on Greengage is available in our Web3 report, available for download from the Coinsilium Website:

https://coinsilium.com/investors/web3-reports

Advisory Services Portfolio Update

Coinsilium provides strategic advisory services to blockchain and cryptocurrency projects seeking to issue tokens through Token Generation Events (TGEs). Leveraging our extensive industry experience, broad network, and proven expertise, our advisory division plays a pivotal role in guiding projects from concept to successful execution, while generating revenues for Coinsilium through a structured, performance-based model.

Revenue Model

Coinsilium’s advisory engagements typically involve two primary revenue components: an upfront ‘sign-on’ fee and a success fee. The success fee is contingent upon the successful completion of the Token Generating Event and is often denominated in project-specific digital tokens or established cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. This revenue structure ensures alignment between Coinsilium’s interests and the successful execution of the project.

Track Record

Coinsilium has been providing advisory services in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space since 2017, a time when the industry witnessed the first major wave of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs). During this period, Coinsilium successfully advised over 10 ICO projects, which collectively raised over US$500 million. This established track record highlights Coinsilium’s capability in delivering effective advisory solutions that support successful project outcomes.

LC Lite / NEXADE

On 20 February 2024 Coinsilium announced an agreement with global trade exchange platform LC Lite (“LC Lite”) for strategic advisory services in respect of their forthcoming launch of their NEXADE token ($NEXD).

In 2024, LC Lite was acquired by Incomlend, a regulated global invoice finance marketplace for SMEs with licenses to operate in Singapore and in Hong Kong. Incomlend was founded in 2016 to address the US$2.5 trillion global trade finance gap and was named one of the Top 15 Fastest Growing Companies in Singapore in 2022.

Full Announcement here: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/4479195

NEXADE aims to bring Web3 decentralised technology to Incomlend, a regulated global invoice finance marketplace for SMEs with licenses to operate in Singapore and in Hong Kong, with improved marketplace liquidity, multi-currency solutions for cross-border export financing and a broad usage of stablecoins. The project is well positioned to capitalise on emerging business opportunities from within the fast-growing digital asset market.

Strong Holder Offering

The NEXADE token ($NEXD) is currently undergoing a Strong Holder Offering on the DaoMaker launchpad with a total raise of USD1.5m. A Strong Holder Offering (SHO) is a fundraising mechanism where eligible investors are chosen based on their on-chain activities and other proprietary data sets. As of 17 December 2024, NEXADE has reported that USD9k has been raised so far. The offering lists a token listing date as of 22 December 2024, however there may be pre-requisites for the token listing to occur so it should be considered a tentative token listing date for now.

Key terms of the Strong Holder Offering

Total Raise US$1,500,000 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation) US$70,000,000 Listing 22 December 2024 Token price US$0.07 Ticker: NEXD Token Supply 1,000,000,000

Strategic Advisory Services

The scope of the work undertaken by Coinsilium includes advising on project token economics (Tokenomics) ahead of its token launch. Additionally, Coinsilium has facilitated introductions to potential partners drawn from Coinsilium’s extensive network of major service providers and cryptocurrency firms.

Stabolut

On 2 October announced that it has entered into an agreement with Stabolut, a decentralised, crypto-backed, and yield-generating stablecoin venture to provide strategic advisory services in support of Stabolut’s forthcoming stablecoin and governance token launch slated for launch in Q4 2024.

https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/4833213

On 4 December 2024, Stabolut announced that it has been selected to participate in the second cohort of the Bitcoin Base Camp Accelerator, Outlier Ventures’ dedicated accelerator for Web3 startups advancing the Bitcoin ecosystem. This cohort explores stablecoins, memecoins, decentralised finance, and streamlined wallet solutions.

Strategic Advisory Services

Under the terms of the advisory services agreement, Coinsilium is providing Stabolut with comprehensive strategic guidance and support in the areas of tokenomics, partnerships, and market positioning. This collaboration is designed to enhance Stabolut’s ability to deliver a next-generation stablecoin to a rapidly growing market. Coinsilium brings a wealth of industry expertise and a broad network of institutional partners and service providers, all of which will be invaluable in the early stages of Stabolut’s development and launch.

Coinsilium - Liteflow Collaboration Progress Update

As announced on 2 July 2024, Coinsilium and Liteflow signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) as a first step in a planned long term strategic collaboration agreement, with an initial campaign launched in tandem, offering pre-selected start-up projects access to US$1million in dedicated seed project funding and services. This initiative forms part of a programme to identify and support the next generation of leading Web3 projects. Targeted projects were to be selected from best-in-class DeFi, GameFi, and SocialFi applications.

The initiative selects projects from applications through monthly Web3 Start-Up Pitch Days, during which project teams pitch via a private video conferencing session. At the end of the process selected projects may receive an offer of potential seed investment and/or advisory services. Pitch Day sessions have been held on a monthly basis since the first session held on 30 July 2024.

TAND3M Decentralised Launchpad on the TON Blockchain

On 3 December 2024, Coinsilium announced it had entered into a Strategic Advisory Services agreement with TAND3M.io (“TAND3M”), a decentralised digital token launchpad built on the TON blockchain, in partnership with Liteflow, as part of the Coinsilium-Liteflow startup initiative.

TAND3M enables fair and transparent token sales through tools such as Liquidity Bootstrapping Pools (LBPs) and fixed-price sales, ensuring that startups can efficiently sell their tokens and NFTs to a public audience, whilst maintaining trust with their backers. TAND3M’s user-friendly platform is available via the TAND3m website and the Telegram mini-app.

Under the terms of the advisory agreement, Coinsilium will provide TAND3M with comprehensive strategic guidance and support in the areas of tokenomics, partnerships, and market positioning. TAND3M will also benefit from Liteflow’s technical advisory support and suite of Web3 tools as well as access to Liteflow’s extensive network.

The Advisory Services Agreement for TAND3M includes two components:

A revenue share arrangement, whereby a percentage of platform fees generated will be allocated to the advisors.

An allocation of TAND3M utility tokens, contingent upon the successful launch of the project’s token.

These terms align the advisors’ contributions with the project’s success, creating a collaborative framework focused on long-term value creation.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

