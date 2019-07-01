<
01.07.2019 13:02:47

Coinsilium Group Limited: Result of AGM

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
Coinsilium Group Limited: Result of AGM

01-Jul-2019 / 12:02 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1 July 2019

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED
("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

 

 Result of AGM

 

Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the venture builder, investor and adviser to early-stage blockchain technology companies, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 9.30 a.m. today, all resolutions were duly passed.

 

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

 

For further information, please contact:

Eddy Travia, CEO       +44 (0) 20 3889 4312
Coinsilium Group Limited


Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman      +44 (0) 7785 381089
Coinsilium Group Limited

www.coinsilium.com

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl      +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
(NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)

Nick Emerson         +44 (0) 1483 413 500
SI Capital Limited
(Broker)
 

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor, supporting early-stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium harnesses its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in some of the world's leading blockchain projects such as RSK/RIF Labs and Factom.

Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

 

For further information about Coinsilium, please visit www.coinsilium.com

 
ISIN: VGG225641015
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: COIN
Sequence No.: 11882
EQS News ID: 833839

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=833839&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
