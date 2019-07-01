|
Coinsilium Group Limited: Result of AGM
Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
1 July 2019
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED
Result of AGM
Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the venture builder, investor and adviser to early-stage blockchain technology companies, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 9.30 a.m. today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.
Notes to Editor
About Coinsilium
Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor, supporting early-stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium harnesses its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in some of the world's leading blockchain projects such as RSK/RIF Labs and Factom.
Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
For further information about Coinsilium, please visit www.coinsilium.com
