Coinsilium Group Aktie [Valor: 30914514 / ISIN: VGG225641015]
29.11.2023 08:00:24

Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM

29-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

 

Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM

 

London, UK, 29 November 2023 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of shareholders of Coinsilium will be held at World Trade Center, 6 Bayside Road, 1st Floor, Unit 1.02, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA at 9:30 a.m. CET, on 21 December 2023.

 

The Notice of the AGM and Proxy Form will shortly be available for download from the Company website: https://coinsilium.com/investors/aquis-rule-4-14 under the 'Circulars sent to Shareholders' section.

 

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement

 

Coinsilium Group Limited

Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive

+350 2000 8223

+44 (0) 7785 381 089

www.coinsilium.com

 

 

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser)

+44 (0) 207 469 0930

 

 

SI Capital Limited

Nick Emerson

(Broker)

+44 (0) 1483 413 500

 

Notes to Editor 

 

About Coinsilium

 

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium’s wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company’s operational hub in Gibraltar.

 

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG225641015
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: COIN
Sequence No.: 287838
EQS News ID: 1783809

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1783809&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

