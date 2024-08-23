COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Coinsilium Group Limited: Issue of Shares for Services

London, UK, 23 August 2024 – Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 advisor, venture builder and investor, announces that it has today agreed to issue 600,000 new ordinary shares of no par value in the Company at an issue price of 2.5p per share in lieu of fees incurred to the value of £15,000 (“Service Shares”). Each Service Share has an attaching warrant to subscribe for a further new ordinary share at an exercise price of 3.75p and with a life to expiry of 3 years from Admission to trading of the new Service Shares. The Service Shares and attaching one warrant for one ordinary share will be issued on the same terms as the Company’s most recent financing, announced 8 March 2024, as the Service Shares were expected to be issued at the time of that fundraising.

ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Application will be made for 600,000 Service Shares to be admitted to trading on Aquis which is expected to occur on or around 4 September 2024 ("Admission"). The Fee Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares currently traded on Aquis.

Following Admission, in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces that it will have 218,064,234 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Coinsilium Group Limited Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman Eddy Travia, Chief Executive +350 2000 8223 +44 (0) 7785 381 089 www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser) +44 (0) 207 469 0930 SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson (Broker) +44 (0) 1483 413 500

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium’s wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company’s operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQUIS Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF"