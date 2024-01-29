Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'390 1.6%  SPI 14'839 1.6%  Dow 38'109 0.2%  DAX 16'961 0.3%  Euro 0.9362 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'635 1.2%  Gold 2'030 0.6%  Bitcoin 36'428 0.3%  Dollar 0.8631 0.0%  Öl 83.8 0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swatch1225515Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Tesla11448018Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Richemont21048333Sandoz124359842On113454047Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Ausblick: BBVA stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Evergrande-Aktie nach Kursrutsch vom Handel ausgesetzt: Gericht ordnet Liquidation von Evergrande an
Aus diesen Gründen gibt der Euro zu Dollar und Franken leicht nach
Stabilus-Aktie: Stabilus wächst weiter und bestätigt Prognose
Ausblick: United Parcel Service präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Coinsilium Group Aktie [Valor: 30914514 / ISIN: VGG225641015]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.01.2024 08:00:07

Coinsilium Group Limited: Indorse and Byzant Update

finanzen.net zero Coinsilium Group-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Coinsilium Group
0.02 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
Coinsilium Group Limited: Indorse and Byzant Update

29-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED   

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")   

 

Coinsilium Group Limited: Indorse and Byzant Update

 

London, UK, 29 January 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor and venture builder hereby provides an update in respect of its investee company Singapore registered Indorse Pte. Ltd (“Indorse”) and collaboration with Indorse on the Byzant Web3 Social Network Ecosystem (“Byzant”).

 

Coinsilium currently holds 1,433 shares or 10.156% of the current share capital of Indorse.

 

On 28 November 2023, Coinsilium announced it had entered Heads of Terms (“HoT”) with Indorse to acquire a further 2,773 shares of Indorse for 65m new Coinsilium shares at 3p per share representing a consideration of GBP£1.95m.  The Heads of Terms with Indorse are non-binding with no penalties or liabilities applying for either party for the discontinuation of these negotiations. 

 

Coinsilium and Indorse have agreed to not proceed with the negotiations at this time, given the complexity of the proposed share acquisition transaction and the time required to complete the neccesary due diligence work. Both Coinsilium and Indorse will now focus on their collaboration towards the successful development and launch of the Byzant Ecosystem and its applications, as referred to in the Company’s announcement on 1 December 2023 a link to which is below. 

 

https://irpages2.eqs.com/websites/coinsilium/English/21/news-tool---rns---eqs-group.html?newsID=2653433&iframe=true

 

The work in respect of this collaboration has accelerated and is entering a particularly active period with the forthcoming Testnet version currently slated for this quarter, by the end of March 2024. A Testnet application is deployed on the test network of a blockchain for testing and experimentation where transactions are settled with ‘test tokens’ therefore without any financial risk for its users. The Testnet instance is a significant milestone as it is the first step towards the Mainnet version which is the first live instance of an application for public use and tangible transactions.

 

Coinsilium and Indorse remain of the view that a corporate level transaction remains attractive to both companies and the intention is to revisit this once Byzant is more advanced and with less operational pressure on both companies in this regard.

 

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of Coinsilium, commented: “Given the highly intense activity of the past few months which we expect to continue over the course of the year, we believe we are making the right decision in choosing to dedicate our time and energy to pursue our collaboration with Indorse with regards to the Byzant Web3 Ecosystem. 

 

We see a growing interest in the benefits of decentralised social networks and the Web3 applications enabling these networks, and the talented team at Indorse has the perfect technical skills to propel Byzant to a leading position in this emerging space.

 

We expect to announce significant additional information in respect of the Byzant collaboration over the  coming weeks and months that we believe will demonstrate the importance of this project for Coinsilium and its shareholders.”

 

Gaurang Torvekar, Chief Technology Officer at Indorse, commented: “We are very pleased with the progress we are making on the development of the Byzant Web3 Ecosystem and with our collaboration with Coinsilium. Our priority now will be to focus our efforts on Byzant and its Web3 applications, in readiness for the forthcoming Testnet launch. We look forward to continuing our working relationship with Coinsilium and announcing further updates on the advancement of the Byzant ecosystem and its applications.”

 The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

  Coinsilium Group Limited

  Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman

  Eddy Travia, Chief Executive

+350 2000 8223

+44 (0) 7785 381 089

www.coinsilium.com

 

 

  Peterhouse Capital Limited

  Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker)

+44 (0) 207 469 0930

 

 

  SI Capital Limited

  Nick Emerson

  (Broker)

+44 (0) 1483 413 500

 

Notes to Editor  

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provi4.25des strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium’s wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company’s operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG225641015
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: COIN
Sequence No.: 300085
EQS News ID: 1824505

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1824505&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Coinsilium Group Ltd

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coinsilium Group Ltd

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

Inside Trading & Investment

26.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Adidas, Lufthansa, Volkswagen
26.01.24 Key macroeconomic events create profitable Yield futures trading opportunities
26.01.24 Bitcoin Kurs springt wieder über 41.000 Dollar – Die Gründe und Aussichten
26.01.24 Marktüberblick: Adidas haussiert
26.01.24 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
26.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konsolidierung hält an
25.01.24 Julius Bär:10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
24.01.24 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre
22.01.24 Höhere Frachtkosten und längere Routen
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'831.13 19.97 SMIUBU
Short 12'069.16 13.88 Y6SSMU
Short 12'512.27 8.96 GYSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'390.13 26.01.2024 17:31:09
Long 10'901.23 19.13 SSRM0U
Long 10'640.00 13.91
Long 10'201.76 8.82 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Besser als Warren Buffett und Cathie Wood: Finanz-Blogger Eddy Elfenbein sorgt in Anlegerkreisen für grosses Staunen
Holcim-Aktie: Holcim will Nordamerikageschäft an US-Börse bringen - Europa-Chef wird neuer CEO
Julius Bär-Aktie: Julius Bär schreibt wohl Millionenbetrag ab
AMD-Aktie überbewertet? Darum sieht Analyst bei AMD schwarz
Swiss Re-Aktie legt zu: Barclays Capital hebt Kursziel für Swiss Re vor Zahlen an
Hält der Bullenmarkt weiter an? Warum Signale von der Anleihenfront genau darauf hindeuten
Bayer-Aktie: Bayer-Tochter Monsanto muss erneut Milliarden-Schadenersatz zahlen
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Vormittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Roche-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Roche erzielt mit Augenmittel Vabysmo auch langfristig gute Wirksamkeit
Zinssenkungen voraus? Darum dürften sich auch DeFi-Branche und Stablecoins darauf freuen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit